COVID-19 cases in Colorado paint a gloomy picture, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reporting on Nov. 6 that hospitalizations have reached a peak since the virus began spreading last spring.
As they have for months, state officials are begging residents to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain distance and, more recently, limit contacts during holiday gatherings to members of their households.
The state is partnering with other government agencies to open testing facilities along the front range, including in Walsenburg and Bennett in the Tri-County area.
Currently, El Paso County is in the Safer at Home, Level 2 restriction stage, as we reported here. Those requirements began on Nov. 4, and there appears to be no plan to further restrict activities, although the county's numbers are looking pretty bad.
In a news release, CDPHE released its latest modeling report, which shows hospitalizations from the virus are increasing more sharply than last week’s projections.
"Keeping hospitals at or below demand capacity will require substantial and rapid action to prevent transmission," the release said. "People should only interact with members of their own household, avoid gatherings, stay home when they are sick, wash their hands, physical distance, and wear a mask."
Colorado has reached the greatest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date, even exceeding the peak in April, the state said, and that peak was reached even faster than modeling had predicted.
El Paso County's hospitalizations also are higher than ever, as shown in this chart:
If the epidemic curve is not bent, Colorado could surpass intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in late December instead of January as reported in last week’s modeling report, the CDPHE said. If contacts increase over the holidays due to gatherings of multiple households, surge capacity could be required in mid-December, unless transmission is reduced.
Key findings from the report:
Hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase. On the current trajectory the limits of current ICU capacity may be reached in late December. If spread of infections increase over the holidays due to, for example, social gatherings, ICU capacity could be exceeded in mid-December.
Avoiding peaks in infections and hospital demand over the next two months will require a substantial and rapid increase in transmission control. The magnitude and timing of reductions in transmission will determine the severity of COVID-19 in Colorado in the months ahead.
The probability of encountering an infected person in the population is higher than it was at any point since SARS-CoV-2 arrived in Colorado. In some counties, like Denver, the virus is spreading even faster at a rate of approximately 1 in 100 Coloradans.
Using an extended modeling approach that includes case data, the state estimates that transmission control has declined for all age groups. Individuals aged 20-39 have the lowest estimated level of transmission control. Notably, transmission control estimates continue to decline in the oldest age group (age 65+) suggesting they are increasingly becoming infected with the virus, leading to growth in hospitalizations in this high-risk group.
Stay up to date by visiting this website.