Homicides increased by 63 percent in 2020, the year of COVID-19, to 39 from 24 compared to the prior year, according to Colorado Springs Police Department data.
But it's hard to know if that's significant, considering there were 38 homicides in 2018.
Robberies, on the other hand, dropped by 22 percent in 2020, to 377 from 485 in 2019. But those crimes were already in decline in prior years, with the city logging 529 robberies in 2018.
"People think, there's money issues [due to COVID-19] so people are stealing more," says CSPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik. "But that's not necessarily the case."
Sokolik says the department hasn't conducted an analysis of crimes in 2020 in the context of the pandemic, so it's risky to draw any conclusions.
But here are a few more data points:
• Crimes against persons increased by 4 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
• Rapes were down by 4 percent.
• Third degree assaults, or lower level assaults, remained flat, but aggravated assaults went up by 24 percent.
• Domestic violence related crimes swelled by 38 percent.
• Crimes involving vehicle break-ins fell by 7 percent but auto theft took a 20 percent leap.
"Overall, total property crimes decreased by 7 percent," Sokolik says.
"We can point to this data point, but we don't know enough now to draw a conclusion about that data point," he says, noting that homicides were up last year across the country, not just here. "I can't say this is what drove that homicide rate."
Crashes that involved an impaired driver increased to 695 from the 2019 figure of 647, but those already were in decline, with the CSPD marking 712 in 2018 and 728 in 2017.
Sokolik didn't say what analysis might be planned to determine what role, if any, the pandemic played in local crime rates.