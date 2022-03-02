Colorado Springs Fire Department activated new Community Medicine response units, or CMED, on March 1 in a bid to ease the demand on heavy fire apparatus to expand availability for fires and other major events.
"The concept of CMED is to relieve pressure on the system," Lt. Andrew Cooper tells the Indy.
The two-person crews, comprised of a paramedic and an EMT who are not sworn personnel, will staff four quick responding SUVs to handle low-level medical calls and help residents navigate certain medical services. The calls will be confined to those not needing immediate emergency help or transport by an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance to a hospital.
During the Indy's interview, a CMED unit responded to a 34-year-old patient with stomach pains. Once there, the crew was able to notify AMR there was no need to transport.
The units will work 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and one unit will work on weekends. Those hours were dictated by a demand analysis, Cooper says.
For now, the teams will drive squad vehicles until the new SUVs arrive, which are on backorder. The teams will not transport patients to hospitals.
The CMED concept has been studied for six years, analysis of which cost $75,000 and funded by the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, the agency formed to make grants from lease proceeds from city-owned Memorial Hospital. UCHealth leases the hospital system.
The value of the units lies in their ability to run to calls without backup from heavy equipment, such as engines and ladder trucks, which then remain in-station to be available for house fires, injury-causing traffic collisions and other serious calls.
Using heavy equipment for low-level medical calls hinders the ability to provide adequate firefighting coverage for the city, Cooper says, because once an engine is in service on a medical call, another engine has to assume responsibility for that territory. That creates a domino effect for other stations.
CMED units will not respond to cardiac arrests, because those calls need full crews of four who staff engines and other heavy apparatus, Cooper says. AMR also responds to those serious calls.
Should a patient who receives response from a CMED crew need to be taken to a hospital, AMR will transport.
"It makes AMR more available on the street," he says, "and it leaves heavy apparatus in the stations for calls you need more hands on for."
The CSFD ran 70,000 calls last year, 80 percent of which were medical. Firefighters expect to received 75,000 calls this year.
"As our city is growing, we're trying to provide better service by having the right resources available," Lt. Mike Smaldino says.
While the units can be dispatched anywhere in the city, they'll be mostly concentrated in the southeast and southwest portions of the city, Cooper says.
The unit's cost is $450,000, which includes the vehicles and a year's salaries. That sounds like a lot, but one engine can set taxpayers back by $600,000.
Smaldino says the department will retain metrics on the service to determine what's working and what's not and point the way to any adjustments that need to be made.
"We might have to tweak it, based on what happens," he says.