Sick time claimed by Colorado Springs firefighters hit a high mark in 2019, compared to the previous seven years, according to a city audit.
Battalion chiefs (about 80 hours) and paramedics (about 130 hours) claimed sick time at a lesser degree annually than engine drivers (about 150 hours), captains (just under 150 hours) and lieutenants (about 160 hours), the audit found.
Sick time ranged from a low of 3.26 percent of total hours worked and claimed as leave for a variety of reasons in 2013, to a high of 4.17 percent in 2019.
The scope of the audit did not include cause analysis for the rising trend.
Asked to explain the increase in sick leave, the department says via email:
"The report states there was an increase over the last few years, but even at most, it was less than a 1% increase. The report did not analyze the causes of the rise, but there are a few factors that may have impacted these numbers, which include adding an additional sworn staff of 24 over that time frame, a continued overall increase in call volume, and a higher number of firefighter injuries. The firefighter injury status ebbs and flows all the time but is tied to injuries on the fire ground and training. All of these factors may impact the overall sick usage."
The department didn't say why it sought the audit.
But there might be other reasons, ranging from higher demands on firefighters to a policy change on city buy-back of sick time for firefighters, says Dave Noblitt, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5.
"Call volume impacts both increase in long-term injuries and the fact that our people are just getting worn out, and we do have a good number of folks off on long-term injuries," Noblitt says in an email.
The audit didn't include 2020, though Noblitt says that while calls for service fell during the March and April COVID-19 shutdown, they came roaring back thereafter. He says Stations 1, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 23 "are just getting slammed" while other stations are seeing an uptick as well.
Noblitt also says CSFD has had 40 personnel test positive for COVID-19, which leads to sick time that could make 2020's numbers higher than previous years.
Another potential factor, he says, is a policy change in 2013 that ended the city's practice of paying firefighters for unused sick time at retirement. The change didn't affect those already on the force, but new hires don't get that perk.
"Those without [the sick time buy-back] are seeing no point to save for a rainy day and using up what they can get their hands on now," he says. "Right or wrong, it's making an impact."
Lastly, Noblitt says, morale can impact attendance. "There is certainly a sag in the overall mood on the job," Noblitt reports, but didn't provide reasons. "I’m fairly confident that factor would typically impact the percentage of sick leave use."
Mayor John Suthers has said he wants to add 32 firefighters by 2022.