Want to learn more about the Colorado Springs Police Department from the comfort of your home? Or at a coffee shop? Or during your lunch break at work?
The CSPD announced Sept. 9 that it's changing its Community Academy program from a 12-week in-person experience to a series of videos that begin Sept. 10 on the agency's website and via Facebook and YouTube.
The academy aims to educate community members about police officers, policies and procedures of the department.
"In addition to helping the community members better understand the police department, it in turn helps the police department better understand community members and their concerns. Topics ranged from organizational structure, internal investigations, community relations, homicide investigation procedures, and more," the department said in a release.
Past academies required participants to undergo background checks, limited attendance to 25 people and required them to attend sessions spanning 12 weeks, usually at night.
Now, the department has focused more on inclusivity. Instead of hosting the Community Academy in person, CSPD will issue videos periodically throughout the year.
"By bringing these video topics online, we can create more accessible information that can be viewed on-demand," the release said. "It also takes away unintended barriers that were in place due to the Community Academy being in-person."
Police Chief Vince Niski said in the release the new format allows flexibility for those interested in learning more about the police.
"While we understand that not everyone will view these videos, we want to make sure the opportunity is there for anyone who wants it,” he said.
Community Relations Sgt. Jason Newton, whose unit oversees the Community Academy, said, “Thanks to the feedback we received from our community members, this new and inclusive format is designed to provide insight into the police department. We hope conversation continues and encourage community members to ask questions, recommend topics, and dive deeper into specific issues. The CSPD Community Relations Unit will continue to be available to answer questions or meet with community groups.”
Newton tells the Indy via email there's hardly a topic that will be off limits.
"Throughout the series, we will dive into each division and unit of the department like investigations, tactical operations, community response team, crime prevention, and more," he said. "We will also focus on topics of community interest such as internal affairs, use of force, how to obtain data, and much more. This will be a multi-year project with hundreds of videos sharing all parts of the department. We hope conversation continues and encourage community members to ask questions, recommend topics, and dive deeper into specific issues."
The video Community Academy comes as the CSPD tries to establish better relationships with citizens following the appointment a year ago of the Law Enforcement Transparency & Accountability Commission. The commission has made one recommendation so far — to add critical response teams to deal with mental health calls — and is delving into issues such as use of force following clashes between the police and Black Lives Matter protesters last year.