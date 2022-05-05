This blog has been updated with information from the arrest affidavit of Officer Stephanie Landreneau.
The second Colorado Springs Police Department officer in as many months has been arrested.
Stephanie Landreneau, with the department since June 2016, was arrested on May 4 on charges of stalking, a felony. The CSPD said in a release it became "aware of allegations of criminal activity" by an officer and launched an investigation. At the time of her arrest, Landreneau was assigned as a patrol officer in the Sand Creek Division. Landreneau has been placed on administrative leave.
Landreneau was due to make an appearance in court today and is being held in the jail on no bond.
According to the arrest affidavit, Detective J. Branch investigated a domestic violence report by a man she had been living with, who's also a CSPD officer but works a different shift in a different division.
The affidavit said the man described Landreneau as "controlling" and that she'd accessed his body worn camera to observe calls for service he responded to.
She also texted him and called him, as well as another officer he had become intimately involved with. She even obtained the other woman's cell phone number and sent messages to her. She also used the department issued computer from home to monitor what her husband was doing while on shift.
Read the affidavit for all the details:
On March 9, during a felony investigation, CSPD detectives became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer and on March 18 arrested Shane Reed on charges of second-degree kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment. Reed has bonded out of jail.
Asked about the arrests, CSPD spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said, "That is just part of being transparent and letting the community know."
CSPD issued a statement after Reed was arrested, saying, “The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust.... It is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”