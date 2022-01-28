Colorado Springs Police Department [CSPD] officers and staff received recognition Dec. 26 at the department's annual awards ceremony. The following was provided by CSPD and is being published, unedited, by the Indy.
Civilian of the Year – Regina Miller
There are often employees in CSPD who go above and beyond their regular job duties delivering excellence that is easy for all to see. But there are also employees who quietly deliver this standard of excellence, every single day, without much notice or fanfare. One such employee is Regina (Gina) Miller. Gina has been an employee with CSPD for 26 years, having worked both in the impound unit and the evidence unit. Gina has served as an acting supervisor and trainer.
Outside of her normal evidence technician duties, Gina focused all of her spare time on consolidating and organizing the drug vault. Gina requested this assignment because the drug room was reaching a critical storage level. Gina spent an entire year focused on receiving disposition authorizations, consolidating evidence, storing items more safely and efficiently, and recommending new processes and policies to make the physical disposition of drugs more efficient. Gina also volunteered to be the key member of the drug disposition review team. Periodically throughout the year, Gina must clear her schedule and prepare all drug items to be reviewed when the Internal Affairs Unit is available for the review. During a recent audit it was found that newly purchased evidence scanners were causing errors and showing the wrong location in the evidence tracking system. Because of Gina’s familiarity with the drug room consolidation and organization, Gina conducted a 100% inventory within two months and was able to account for every single item out of approximately 40,000 items.
Due to Gina’s proven performance, she was assigned to the disposition team this past year. This assignment focuses on the timely release of property back to owners, as well as to ensure critical space is freed up for incoming evidence. Disposing of evidence requires an extensive amount of research and communication with officers, detectives, and the District Attorney’s Office. Gina has quickly and thoroughly learned the various laws and policies related to this position and shares her knowledge with the newer technicians. She regularly volunteers to review complicated cases for disposition to ensure they are completed correctly and shares her knowledge and experience with others.
In just the first few months of being on the disposition team, Gina consolidated the homicide section and cleared approximately 40% of warehouse space for incoming homicide evidence. This will allow growth for at least the next five years in the section. She also organized one of the bays and cleared 50% of that area for incoming large items.
Gina works tirelessly, without complaint, and embodies all four of Chief Niski’s Principles of Excellence, Responsiveness, Humility, and Honor. CSPD proudly presents its Civilian of the Year, Gina Miller.
Officer of the Year – Officer Randy Blackburn
Officer Randy Blackburn has worked for CSPD for over 22 years. He is currently assigned as the Shift One Traffic Officer in the Sand Creek Division. His primary duty is to investigate traffic crashes in the Sand Creek Division but that does not begin to tell the story of his dedication to our community and his fellow officers. It is common for him to respond to other divisions to assist with crash investigations and for him to hold several reports while he responds to other crashes to free up patrol officers to respond to other calls. He takes on the additional duty in teaching new officers how to investigate traffic crashes and he mentors all officers on all patrol shifts in their traffic investigations. He does all of this while he investigates more traffic crashes than any other officer in the department.
Officer Blackburn has been on the Major Crash Team for eight years and is the most senior member of the team. In that time, he has never missed a call out. He often volunteers to cover on call responsibilities for his teammates and is known as a “go to guy.” Officer Blackburn helps morale with his sense of humor and calmness. Although not assigned as a detective on the team he has always been willing to help the detectives with their investigations. He has greatly contributed to the development of the curriculum to train the department with the new traffic crash form implemented in 2021.
Officer Blackburn also organizes and teaches LIDAR operation to patrol officers. This traffic enforcement tool assists law enforcement with speed enforcement and regulation. He also coordinated and taught LIDAR operation for local Air Force personnel.
Officer Blackburn also takes a proactive approach to traffic safety by deploying the speed trailer and speed patches throughout the year. He has deployed these speed monitoring tools over 40 times in 2021. He follows this up by conducting traffic enforcement in areas that are deemed to pose a danger to our community. In his “spare time” Officer Blackburn also handles traffic complaints, conducts school zone enforcement, works with officers assigned to the red-light camera program to locate and cite violators, and assists with maintaining vehicle-based equipment.
Officer Blackburn is an experienced officer who goes above and beyond to perform his job at an excellent level. He is the ultimate team player, putting our community, the mission and his team’s needs in front of his own. He exemplifies Chief Niski’s principles of Humility, Honor, Excellence, and Responsiveness. CSPD proudly presents its Officer of the Year, Randy Blackburn.
Laura Cochran Honor Guard Member of the Year – Officer Brad Birch
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Honor Guard was formed in 1974. The Honor Guard was established to reflect the honor and integrity of the Colorado Springs Police Department on various solemn or auspicious occasions.
Each year an “Honor Guard Member of the Year” is selected by a vote of the team to recognize that individual’s extraordinary dedication and service to the Honor Guard and the department.
In 2014, members of the Honor Guard voted to change the name of the award to the “Laura Cochran Honor Guard Member of the Year” to honor their fellow officer, teammate, and friend who passed away in December of 2013. Laura’s dedication and commitment to the Honor Guard were an inspiration to all who knew her.
This year’s recipient is Officer Brad Birch. Officer Birch has been a member of the Honor Guard since December of 2011. The Honor Guard was involved in 70 events in 2021 and Officer Birch participated in 22 of those events, six of which were funerals.
Officer Birch epitomizes the commitment and dedication required of all members of the CSPD Honor Guard. We are honored to present him with the “Laura Cochran Honor Guard Member of the Year” award.
Telecommunicator of the Year – Patricia Gonzalez
As a Public Safety Dispatcher, it is important to recognize the responsibility involved in sending responders to a wide variety of calls and requests for assistance from our community. Timeliness, accuracy, and efficient management of resources are crucial to accomplish the mission of public safety responders.
The best dispatchers make the job look seamless, keeping track of each responder with ease and managing their area of responsibility like a master tactician. These unsung heroes are privileged and honored to be the lifeline for our police officers and firefighters and make their well-being and safety a priority. Officers and Fire Fighters often breathe a sigh of relief when they recognize this year’s winner on the air.
Public Safety Dispatcher Patricia Gonzalez has been with the Communications Center since 1999, and the accolades she has received during this time are difficult to count. She has earned six Commanders Commendations, The Kathy Fiorillo Leadership Award, an ACE Award, and a Create Award. She excels whether she is on the radio or handling a 911 call. She is a lead dispatcher as well as a Public Safety Dispatch trainer.
Here are a few comments from her peers:
- “She is the definition of a great dispatcher for so many reasons!”
- “Not only is she dedicated to the department, she is a leader and mentor to so many of us.”
- “She continues to educate those around her on a daily basis.”
- “Her calmness sets a great example for those around her, but also keeps the units on the radio calm and confident in her abilities.”
For her excellence in her everyday performance and her dedication to our citizens and first responders of Colorado Springs, Patricia Gonzalez is awarded the Public Safety Dispatcher Telecommunicator of the Year Award.
Emergency Response Technician Telecommunicator of the Year – Joshua Nelson
Emergency Response Technicians are the first contact citizens have on every police, fire, and medical call. They are the heroes behind the scenes when an emergency occurs. Most people associate the term “9-1-1” with emergency response, without realizing the role of the Telecommunicator who remains poised under pressure and compassionate to those in distress. Ensuring accuracy and timeliness of information is not always easy but it is a task the Emergency Response Technician performs each day with focus and dedication. They provide a critical service with accountability, integrity, and respect.
Emergency Response Technician Joshua Nelson started work in the Communication Center in 2015. He is seen as a person with great attention to detail and a thorough knowledge of policy and procedure. He is a cross trained Fire Dispatcher who thrives in the detail-oriented world of Fire Communications. He is also an on-the-job trainer who contributes to teaching the next generation of Communications Center employees.
Here are a few words from his peers.
- “I believe he should be [the ERT] of the year because he is one of the best employees I have ever encountered. He was my third phase trainer and was knowledgeable in everything I had a question about.”
- “He has a positive attitude and always seems to lift the team up.”
- “He is always working on the phone or doing something regarding work.”
For his exemplary customer service skills and his commitment and dedication to the citizens of Colorado Springs, it is my privilege to present to you, Joshua Nelson the Emergency Response Technician Telecommunicator of the Year Award.
Chief’s Unit Citation – Major Crash Team
The sergeant and four detectives of the Major Crash Team are responsible for investigating and reconstructing the most serious traffic crashes, including fatalities. These incidents must be responded to immediately, therefore, the sergeant and detectives are on call rotation.
To help the team with these labor-intensive investigations the department developed a cadre of specially trained patrol officers. In theory, this cadre allows some time for the detectives to conduct follow-up investigations when they are not on call. This was definitely not the case in 2020.
In 2020, the team conducted 53 fatal investigations, the most in the State of Colorado in 2020 and the most in CSPD history. They responded to 115 callouts, including nine callouts in support of other investigative units.
Due to the pandemic response protocols, the team suspended normal call out operations and for about 8 months the team did not use the cadre of patrol officers. This change doubled the detectives call out responsibility. During this time the detectives and their sergeant still conducted 80 hours of recruit instruction and assisted the Public Order Response Team as on-call transport drivers during civil unrest. The detectives also absorbed the on-call responsibility of one detective who came down with the COVID-19 virus and another detective who unexpectedly had to utilize sick time and funeral time due to a death in the family.
To build morale and to show support for their fellow officers, during the summer, in the height of the pandemic and civil unrest responses, the team hosted a barbeque for members of the entire Specialized Enforcement Division.
It should be noted, as well, that despite their almost constant state of exhaustion, not one case filing deadline was missed, not one complaint against them was lodged, and not one time did any detective miss a callout. Service by the Major Crash Team to our community and to the department did not suffer during this very challenging year.
With the Chief’s Unit Citation, Chief Niski proudly recognizes the Major Crash Team for their outstanding dedication, professionalism, and extraordinary efforts that went well beyond the scope of their normal duties, during overwhelming circumstances in 2020.
Chief Unit Citation – Public Affairs Section
The Public Affairs Section is comprised of the Community Relations Unit and the Public Information Office. In early 2020, the Colorado Springs community was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was particularly problematic for the Community Relations Unit, as all community events were postponed. The unit moved many events online with a virtual community relations series. The department saw their audience grow by thousands of followers and engagement numbers rise to all-time highs. The feedback was wonderful, as CSPD found a new and innovative way to connect and strengthen our bond with our community.
The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a re-examination of many internal processes including the how we delivered the Community Academy which was held in-person, twice a year, and was limited to a class size of 25 people. With limited resources, the Public Affairs Section met the significant challenge to completely reimagine the Community Academy in an online forum. This new program removed almost all barriers to community members accessing this type of information about CSPD.
In 2021, during a time of uncertainty due to the pandemic many other memorials, including the National Police Memorial, had been canceled. To support the Chief’s direction, the section planned and successfully executed the Pikes Peak Region Fallen Officer’s Memorial to honor our fallen within required social gathering limitations.
During pandemic the section partnered with the owner of the Triple Threat Boxing and MMA Gym, in bringing back a Police Athletic League, otherwise known as PAL, to strengthen CSPD’s relationships with youth in our city. While, over several years, there were preliminary discussions to reinstitute the program the program became a reality in under one year with the focus and dedication of the Public Relations Unit.
To improve relations, interactions, and open dialogue between community youth and individual officers on the street the Community Relations Unit developed a new sports program called Play COS. The Play COS program is designed around providing sports balls to officers who can hand them out to kids as they go about their daily calls for service. Handing out the sports equipment allows officers to have a heartfelt conversation and take a few minutes to throw a ball while getting to know the youth in our community. This program received a tremendous amount of positive recognition, both locally and nationally, and at this point well over 1,500 balls have been donated to the program. In a particularly challenging time in policing, this program is not only a benefit to our children but is also a benefit to the mindset of our officers.
For their innovative thinking, hard work, and commitment to our community, Chief Niski proudly presents the Public Affairs Section with the Chief’s Unit Citation.
Citizen Award of Appreciation – Pete Adams
On April 13, 2021, Corporal Plant and Officer Podpora were dispatched to a call for service for a check the welfare from a reporting parting in North Carolina. The reporting parting was asking the police department to check on their developmentally disabled sister, who was in the care of their father, who was not responding to phone calls. When law enforcement arrived, they could not get the reporting party’s sister to open the door. The neighbor, Mr. Pete Adams, met Corporal Plant and Officer Podpora at the address, after he had been contacted by the reporting party, who thought a familiar face would possibly get the sister to open the door. That was exactly what happened, because as the sister looked out the window at officers, she would not come to the door until Mr. Adams came into view.
When she opened the door for officers, they found that the father was near death suffering from severe liver failure. Officers were able to get him medical treatment and he was transported to the hospital. The reporting party relayed that the sister would be able to take care of herself if there was food in the house, which there was, and that they had booked a flight to Colorado Springs arriving the next afternoon. Mr. Adams stated he would check on the sister the following morning.
Without Mr. Adams assistance in providing a familiar face to the sister, officers would not have been able to enter the house as quickly, and the father most likely would have died.
For his assistance in the aid of another citizen, and officers on the call for service, Mr. Pete Adams is presented the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Citizen Award of Appreciation.
Citizen Award of Appreciation – Mr. Chevis Geihsler
On June 3rd, 2021, at approximately 9:10 AM, a uniformed Fountain Police Officer was driving his marked patrol vehicle to work. While stopped at a red light on Austin Bluffs Parkway at Academy Boulevard, he saw a male and female in a fist fight in the front seat of the car stopped to his right.
The officer blocked the vehicle and approached, intervening in the domestic violence situation. He started removing the male from the vehicle when the male began resisting and physically fighting with the officer.
Citizen Chevis Geihsler witnessed the officer wrestling with the male and ran to help. Mr. Geihsler and another citizen assisted getting the male to the ground and restrained him while he was handcuffed. With the assistance of Mr. Geihsler and the other citizen, the male was quickly taken into custody with only minor injuries to the officer.
Mr. Geihsler's dash cam mounted video camera captured the incident, which he provided to the department. The second citizen left the scene without providing his name and information.
Mr. Geihsler is recognized for selflessly assisting the Fountain Police Officer in subduing a suspect with this Citizen's Award of Appreciation.
Citizen Award of Appreciation – CID Agent in Charge Jessica Veltri and Supervisory Biologist Jennifer Coslin
On March 17, 1987, the deceased body of Darlene Krashoc was found outside a local nightclub. Darlene Krashoc was a specialist in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Carson. U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command agents partnered with CSPD detectives on the investigation. Even though the case was aggressively investigated, it eventually went cold.
In 2003, numerous items of evidence were submitted to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory for DNA testing and an unknown male suspect profile was identified by then Forensic Biologist Jennifer Coslin. For years Forensic Biologist Coslin continued to test DNA samples with no matches.
In 2016, U.S. Army CID Special Agent Jessica Veltri assumed responsibility for the CID investigation into the murder. Special Agent Veltri and CSPD Cold Case Homicide detectives re-submitted numerous items of previously tested evidence for additional DNA testing because of the advancements in DNA technology. Parabon Nanolabs, a private company specializing in DNA phenotyping and genetic genealogy was also used in testing.
In 2019, investigators again utilized Parabon and they provided a named investigative lead for the unknown male suspect. Through Parabon's research a named lead was found to have been a soldier stationed at Ft. Carson in March 1987 and he resided a few miles away from the crime scene. Later that year, a surreptitious DNA sample was collected, and Supervisory Biologist Coslin conducted the DNA test and confirmed the profile of the named lead matched the unknown male suspect profile. The suspect was subsequently arrested and convicted of First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The dedication and tenacity of Special Agent in Charge Jessica Veltri was invaluable to solving the murder of Specialist Krashoc. Special Agent in Charge Veltri's investigative efforts and her unwillingness to give up in the pursuit of identifying the killer lead to the successful resolution of the case after over 30 years.
Supervisory Biologist Coslin's efforts cannot be understated either. From the early stages of DNA testing, through the elimination of multiple suspects, to the final identification of the suspect, it was Supervisory Biologist Coslin's technical skills and painstaking laboratory work which broke the case open.
Special Agent in Charge Jessica Veltri and Supervisory Biologist Jessica Coslin are commended for their tireless efforts over the course of many years to seek justice for Specialist Darlene Krashoc and her family.
Citizen Award of Appreciation – Dr. John Heikkila, Kate Laurence, and Dee Crosby
On Monday, March 8th, 2021, officers in the Sand Creek Division were conducting follow-up in reference to a report of animal abuse near Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road. Officers had been notified of numerous deceased cattle in the area on Saturday, March 6th. Quickly realizing this was outside the realm of their expertise, the officers requested assistance from Officers Laurence, Peterson, and Sunday, because they are known to raise cattle outside of their police employment. In all, 23 deceased cattle were located on the property.
Officer Peterson contacted his personal veterinarian, Dr. John Heikkila, who responded to assist with the investigation. After conducting an examination of several deceased cattle, Dr. Heikkila advised it was evident the deceased cattle had starved to death. To facilitate an examination on several of the live cattle, Officer Laurence contacted his spouse Mrs. Kate Laurence and friend Mr. Dee Crosby, who on their own time and at their own expense, arranged to bring a squeeze chute to the property so Dr. Heikkila could examine the cattle.
After checking several random cattle, Dr. Heikkila advised all the cattle he examined were in a state of significant malnutrition. The officers, Dr. Heikkila, Mrs. Laurence and Mr. Crosby worked several hours into the night to complete the necessary examinations of the cattle to enhance the investigation.
Chief Niski proudly awards the Civilian Award of Appreciation to Dr. Heikkila, Mrs. Laurence, and Mr. Crosby, for not only their expertise in providing direction for investigators, but for their willingness to assist the police department at a moment's notice at their own expense.
Citizen Award of Appreciation – Jim Hauschildt, Evan Durham, Clayton Mcmillin, Matt Brown
On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, CSPD was notified of a roll over traffic crash in the area of E. Fountain Blvd and US Highway 24 involving a large commercial motor vehicle that was hauling cattle. Upon arrival, officers discovered over 90 head of cattle were trapped in a trailer that was lying on its side. It may not sound like it based on our previous cattle story, but it is rare for CSPD to deal with cattle in general, let alone over 90 of them trapped in a rolled over trailer.
Officer Jason Laurence was once again contacted due to his experience in raising cattle. Officer Laurence was asked to contact anyone he knew that could be of assistance and he contacted Mr. Jim Hauschildt and Mr. Evan Durham.
Mr. Hauschildt, who resides in Ramah, CO, didn’t hesitate for a moment and responded to the scene with his commercial motor vehicle and cattle trailer. Mr. Hauschildt assisted in communicating with Mr. Durham, of Yoder, CO, who also responded with a portable corral system at a moment’s notice. Both men provided this assistance without guarantee of reimbursement for their time, equipment, or fuel. Mr. Durham also brought cattle hands Clayton McMillin and Matt Brown to help in the effort. Without the additional people and equipment, officers would have had little luck in securing the cattle as they were removed from the rolled trailer.
Due to the crash, the roadway was closed until 2:45 the following morning, almost 9 hours after the crash occurred. Successfully rescuing the surviving cattle from the rolled trailer could not have been accomplished without the assistance of these men. The Colorado Spring Police Department extends its gratitude to Mr. Hauschildt, Mr. Durham, Mr. McMillin, and Mr. Brown for their dedication to the greater Colorado Springs community.
Department Commendation – Renee Henshaw
The Covid-19 Pandemic, for many different work forces, can be a hardship, but for a Public Safety Communications Center, it can be devastating. There is no teleworking from home option when you work as an emergency response technician or a dispatcher and sending employee’s home to quarantine is not feasible. With all this in mind, Communications Center Manager Renee Henshaw worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of Communication Center personnel. Renee ensured the mask mandate was in place, that instructions were provided on cleaning and maintaining work equipment and that supplies needed for cleaning and safety were kept in stock. Because of her diligence, the communication center’s confirmed Covid cases were low throughout the pandemic.
Amid Manager Henshaw’s concerns to keep her employee’s safe and ensure the communications center could be depended upon to respond to citizen calls, she also had to face another safety concern, from people who chose not to protest peacefully, but to do so unlawfully with violence. Manager Henshaw made sure that as the department was making safety plans at the Police Operations Center that those plans included a place for her employees to work, at an alternate back up location. She worked countless hours, beyond her normal schedule, to ensure the same level of service was provided at the alternate location. Her dedication to the continuity of operations was apparent when she returned to the Communications Center during active violent protests to gather critical supplies and deliver them to employees at the back up location.
If you didn’t think that was enough for 2020, imagine also overseeing a long overdue remodel project in the Communications Center. Because of the pandemic and new budget restrictions, the project came to a halt just as it was about to start. Manager Henshaw made it over this hurdle, as she secured the needed funding that allowed for the remodel to continue. CSPD now has a state-of-the-art Communications Center with additional room for growth.
Because of her steady leadership, and her unwavering dedication to the Communications Center, the Colorado Springs Police Department proudly presents Manager Renee Henshaw with the Department Commendation.
Department Commendation – Lt. Douglas Trainer
Shortly after Lt. Douglas Trainer was selected for the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence lieutenant position, Deputy Chief Jeff Jensen asked him to develop a plan to bring proactive units to Metro VNI to facilitate the implementation of Intelligence Lead Policing and synergy around investigating pattern crimes and apprehending criminals. Lt. Trainer consulted with numerous other supervisors developing several possible alternatives. Once a plan was approved by Chief Vince Niski, the work really began.
Lt. Trainer had to coordinate hundreds of details for an extremely large and complex reorganization. He had to find where vehicles and equipment would be obtained, re-arrange workspace to accommodate over 25 additional people, and select employees for the new positions.
While Lt. Trainer reached out to and relied on others for different aspects of the plan, he was the architect and coordinator. He did all of this while still learning his new position and supervising his assigned units. Lt. Trainer has remained positive with a "will do" attitude. His enthusiasm was infectious. For his dedication and leadership, Chief Niski is proud to award Lt. Trainer with the Department Commendation.
Life-Saving Award – Officer Mark Neunfeldt
On March 22, 2021, around 7 p.m. Officer Mark Neunfeldt was dispatched to a call for service involving a shooting. Details on the call screen indicated that a male party had accidently shot himself in the leg with a 9mm handgun.
When Officer Neunfeldt found the male in a stairwell of an apartment building the man was kneeling and holding both of his hands near his waist. Officer Neunfeldt instructed the man to lay down seeing that he was in a great deal of pain and could potentially go into shock.
Officer Neunfeldt observed three wounds to the victim; a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, the exit wound from that gunshot, and a third wound on his thigh. Two of the wounds were actively bleeding. Using prior Emergency Medical Technician and U.S. Army Combat Medic experience, Officer Neunfeldt packed the first wounds with gauze from his medical trauma kit. Packing the gauze on and around the wound was a necessary step causing the victim a good deal of pain. Once that step was completed, a corporal maintained pressure on the bandage while Officer Neunfeldt treated the remaining wound.
Although the wound to the thigh was serious, Officer Neunfeldt quickly determined that the bleeding was not indicative of an arterial bleed and the wound could be dressed without the aid of a tourniquet. Shortly thereafter, members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on scene and Officer Neunfeldtupdated the firefighters of the injuries he observed and his subsequent treatment. The male was then transported to Penrose Main Hospital for further treatment.
The attending physician stated that after removal of the medical intervention provided by Officer Neunfeldtthere was no active hemorrhage from the wound in the lower abdomen. The physician confirmed that Officer Neunfeldt’s actions helped to save the man’s life.
Officer Mark Neunfeldt used his specialized skillset to evaluate, prioritize, and provide immediate treatment. His actions exemplify the Chief’s Principles of Responsiveness, Excellent, Humility, and Honor and for all these reasons he is presented the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Life Saving Award.
Life-Saving Award – Officers Joseph Glunt, Tyler Koets, and Pete Tomitsch
On March 8, 2021, Officer Joseph Glunt was on an unrelated call for service when he heard screaming coming from another location. Officer Glunt immediately responded to the 1000 block of South El Paso Street and located a male on a concrete driveway not breathing and unconscious. Officer Glunt thought someone may have assaulted the man, and it wasn’t until he got closer that he realized it was a medical issue and the man wasn’t breathing.
Officer Glunt started chest compressions until Officer Tyler Koets arrived two minutes later to assist. Officer Koets repositioned the man’s head to further open his airway. He then switched with Officer Glunt and started chest compressions. Officer Pete Tomitsch arrived on scene and assisted the other officers in providing CPR. The officers switched back and forth, each providing chest compressions for a total of seven minutes before medical personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital for advanced life support.
Seven days later, on March 15, 2021, the man walked into the Gold Hill Substation. He wanted to thank the officers who saved his life and to tell them that his personal doctor told him that what he experienced was called the “widow maker,” a fatal heart attack if not treated within minutes.
For their decisiveness, professionalism, and commitment to our community members, Officers Joseph Glunt, Tyler Koets, and Pete Tomitsch are presented the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Life Saving Award.
Life-Saving Award – Officers Christopher Tkachuk and William Alvey
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Officer Christopher Tkachuk and Officer William Alvey were redirected from another call to an urgent assist call for service. Details on the call screen indicated a female was unconscious and turning blue. Responding with lights and sirens, Officer Tkachuk and Officer Alvey located the patient, assessed her condition finding her not breathing, without a pulse, and they initiated CPR. After several cycles of CPR, the officers’ lifesaving efforts restarted the patient’s heart. Shortly after, members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on scene and took over medical treatment.
LT. John Gleason from the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the actions of the officers on scene, "100 percent saved this patient's life."
The attending physician treating the patient at the hospital later stated the patient was in stable condition. He said the actions of the officers "most definitely" contributed to saving her life.
For their quick and decisive decisions to respond with lights and sirens, assess the patient, and initiate CPR, Officer Christopher Tkachuk and Officer William Alvey are presented the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Life Saving Award.
Life-Saving Award – Officers Jason Falette and Andrew Genta
On September 2nd, 2021, at approximately 11:46 a.m., K-9 Officers Jason Falette, Andrew Genta, and Jonathan Yelvington were training at 100 W. Costilla Ave. when they heard a car crash. They rushed to the area and saw several people gathered around a car yelling for help. As they approached the car, one of the citizens said the driver was not breathing and possibly dead.
Officer Falette carried the driver to a safe area. All officers then started assessing his medical needs. It was determined that the male was unresponsive with a mild heartbeat, shallow breathing and was turning blue. Officer Genta administered a dose of Narcan while Officer Falette and Officer Yelvington did sternum rubs and spoke to him in a loud voice to revive him. When the first dose of Narcan appeared to have no effect, Officer Genta administered a second and third dose simultaneously while the other officers continued sternum rubs, heart rate, and breathing assessments. The man was given a two more doses of Narcan, for a total of five. At that point he started breathing and mildly responding to voices. He eventually regained full consciousness and admitted to taking heroin just prior to crashing his car.
An on-scene Colorado Springs Fire Department Paramedic said that the actions of the officers, and their quick administration of Narcan, undoubtedly saved this man’s life. The man’s attending emergency room doctor said the man was showing all the symptoms of overdosing on heroin and being revived by the administration of Narcan.
Officer Falette is commended for his quick action in removing the man from the vehicle and Officer Genta is commended for his swift administration of Narcan. Both actions directly contributed to saving the man’s life. Chief Niski proudly awards Officer Jason Falette and Officer Andrew Genta the CSPD Life Saving Award.
Life-Saving Award – Corporal David Brockman, Officers Samantha Saft and Joseph Hashimoto
On September 18th, 2021, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Multiple officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive. Call screen notes indicated a victim had a gunshot wound in the upper chest. All units responded lights and sirens to this emergency and when Corporal David Brockman arrived, Officer Joseph Hashimoto was holding pressure on a chest wound as Officer Samantha Saft was preparing a chest seal. Officer Saft applied the seal, and the officers rolled the victim to his side to search for an exit wound. These officers helped keep the victim in this position despite his discomfort and effort to roll to his back.
Corporal Brockman located a second wound in the victim’s upper right back. Officer Saft prepared a second chest seal and gave it to Corporal Brockman to apply to the injury. Officer Saft was concerned about the seal sticking and kept pressure on the seal while having Officer Hashimoto retrieve additional gauze to hold it in place.
Officers Saft and Hashimoto encouraged the victim to continue talking and kept encouraging him that he was doing well while he asked if he was going to die. All officers on scene were calm, professional, and efficient in a high stress situation. The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived a few minutes later and took over emergency medical intervention.
Both seals that the officers applied were left in place until his arrival at Memorial Hospital. An on-scene AMR medic stated the chest seals were helpful and had been properly applied. The emergency room doctor stated he believed the chest seals contributed to saving the victim’s life.
For their decisive action and teamwork in applying chest seals which directly contributed to saving the victim’s life, Chief Niski proudly presents Corporal David Brockman, Officer Samantha Saft, and Officer Joseph Hashimoto with the CSPD Life Saving Award.
Life-Saving Award – Officer Everardo Samaniego
On November 29, 2021, at 1:00 a.m. Officer Everardo Samaniego and Sgt. Juergen Petzl responded to an urgent assist call. Call screen notes indicated that a 40-year-old male was overdosing on unknown drugs. The male was still conscious and breathing during the initial response. The call screen updated that CPR had been started on the male. An off-duty nurse who lives in the neighborhood indicated that the male’s heart rate dropped from 40 to 20 beats per minute before the heart stopped completely. Officer Samaniego decided to respond lights and sirens and arrived before emergency medical personnel.
When Officer Samaniego exited his cruiser, he instinctively brought his Narcan and located the male laying flat on the sidewalk in front of a residence. He was surrounded by several people, and one civilian was doing chest compressions, but the compressions did not bring a change in the male’s condition. Officer Samaniego observed that the male was not breathing, his eyes were wide open, and his pupils were pinpoint. Due to his training and experience Officer Samaniego believed the man had overdosed on opioids. Officer Samaniego immediately administered Narcan to the male.
Officer Samaniego took over chest compressions for 30 seconds before the man showed signs of life. To avoid any aspiration of the man’s vomit, Officer Samaniego stabilized him by turning him onto his side until emergency medical personnel arrived. Emergency medical personnel recognized the life-threatening situation and they cut off the man’s clothes to continue with the lifesaving measures. The male was transported to the Penrose Main Hospital where a doctor said without Officer Samaniego’s quick and decisive actions the man probably would have died. During the investigation officers determined the male overdosed on fentanyl pills.
For his decisive actions in administering Narcan, continuing chest compressions, and preventing aspiration, Officer Samaniego is awarded the Colorado Springs Police Department Life Saving Medal.
