Proposals are due July 28 for bids on a virtual training system and program for the Colorado Springs Police Department that will be used to instruct officers on de-escalation measures.
The program, which could cost up to $200,000, addresses a key finding in the Assessment of Colorado Springs Police Department Use of Force study produced by Transparency Matters consulting group and presented to the community in April.
That conclusion was that resistance shown to officers "is one of the biggest indicators of use of force," consultant Robin Engel, one of the researchers, told City Council during a June 20 briefing on the study.
That finding led the consultants to recommend a focus on de-escalation techniques during all police encounters with citizens and reduce the frequency of pointing firearms at citizens, among other suggested changes.
Now, the city is seeking a contractor to provide virtual training "to build, enhance and maintain officers’ de-escalation proficiency," according to the request for proposals (RFP) posting.
The initiative, to be funded by a grant from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, a component of the Department of Justice, will allow officers to "experience real-world training through virtual environments" several times a week.
The setup is required to allow a trainer to change the scenario based on the officer's action and also display the scenario for others to observe and learn from how the officer reacts.
"Additionally, CSPD will also create opportunities at community events for citizens to be active participants in VR de-escalation training, giving the community an insight into the split-second decisions officers must make," the RFP says. "Citizens will be able to view the scenario from the perspective of an officer as well as the perspective of a person in crisis."
The curriculum should allow officers to develop, at a minimum, 10 de-escalation proficiencies, including understanding of mental health issues, ability to interact effectively and respectfully with members of diverse groups, awareness and management of stress effects, strong communication skills, decision-making and problem-solving skills and perceptual abilities, among others.
The scenarios will feature interactions with people who are suicidal, under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, have a mental illness, dementia, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told Council last month his department is working on a plan of action to address the study's recommendations and then post the plan on the CSPD website to advance transparency and trust in the community.
Some findings from the Transparency Matters study:
• Seventy percent of arrests involving physical force or weapons involved people who were perceived as impaired.
• The most common type of force used by police was “weaponless,” followed by a Taser and chemical spray.
• From Jan. 17, 2017, through 2020, 5,933 individuals had force used against them in a single CSPD encounter. Of those, 64.3 percent had a firearm pointed at them.
Proposals are also due on July 28 from contractors interested in providing an electronic ticketing system for the CSPD to issue traffic, parking, warning, misdemeanor criminal, DUI, and other types of tickets and associated documents in the field.
Robert Tornabene, CSPD spokesman, says the new system would improve efficiency "across the board" for both officers and the court systems, because it would remove the barrier for transmitting data directly into the municipal, county and district courts.
"It also improves efficiency for officers to go completely paperless, which is a real big plus," he says.