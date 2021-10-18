Who can resist that sweet face?
The Colorado Springs Police Department hopes nobody can.
The 2022 K9 calendar featuring the department's working dogs, along with classic cars, is available at $10 each.
All proceeds go to the CSPD's Cadet Program, which aims to "grow young leaders who become active in our community," the department said in a release.
"Throughout the year, CSPD cadets will attend leadership conferences, volunteer at local non-profits, and more, all while learning about the role law enforcement plays in Colorado Springs. While some cadets do go on to become CSPD officers or work in the criminal justice field, our main goal is not to recruit, but rather to help equip some of our youngest community members with strong leadership skills and knowledge that they can take into any career or path they choose," the release explains.
The program is run at no cost to taxpayers, because it's funded in whole by fundraising and donors.
Calendar sales pay for the cadets’ leadership training, travel expenses and uniforms, among other things.
The calendar, produced in partnership with photographer and designer Stephen Martin, won first place in the calendar category of the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards.
The Stockers Car Club provided most of the cars for the calendar.
The calendar, 11 X 17, can be purchased at the front desk of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Visit coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/k9-calendar for more info.