Darryl Glenn, former El Paso County commissioner, City Council member and failed candidate in 2016 for U.S. Senate and in 2018 for a U.S. House seat, will run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023.
The office is now held by Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited from a third term.
Glenn has been teasing a bid for office with a campaign website for months but not revealing what office he would seek.
Now, he's declared he's a candidate on a website. Glenn, an attorney, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel.
He served on City Council from 2003 to 2010, and then on the county commission from 2011 to 2019, during which he won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2016 but lost to Democrat Michael Bennet. In 2018, he sought the GOP nomination for Congressional District 5 and ran a distant second in a field of five to incumbent Doug Lamborn in the primary election.
Since leaving the county commission, he's served as chief legal counsel with TESSA, a nonprofit that aids victims of domestic violence, and is a trustee on the Penrose-St. Francis Health System board.
Glenn was arrested while in high school in connection with an assault, part of a profile story the Indy wrote about him after he captured the Republican nomination for Senate in 2016. At first, he said he couldn't recall the incident, but after the story was published, he then remembered, as we reported here and also here.
Glenn is a tough campaigner, so he sets the stage for a vigorous race that rumor has it also will include currently serving at-large City Councilor Wayne Williams. Williams is a lawyer who also served as a county commissioner, and later as clerk and recorder. He most recently served one term as Colorado Secretary of State, losing to Democrat Jena Griswold in the 2018 election. After that, he ran for the at-large Council seat in 2019.