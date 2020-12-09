Before the COVID pandemic, the only time locals typically heard much from the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Pikes Peak Chapter was through promotion of its annual Pikes Peak Food, Wine and Beer Expo. The 25-year-running event, held at The Broadmoor each spring, tends to draw huge crowds to sample goods and spectate chefs’ and bartenders’ battles. (I’ve participated as a media-member guest cook or judge for more than a decade.) It’s a lavish affair that spotlights local restaurant/bar members and creates a basic awareness of the trade organization’s function in supporting the industry statewide.
To frame how influential the food and drink industry is to Colorado’s economy, the CRA says it provides 10 percent of all employment (nearly 300,000 jobs, at least pre-pandemic) and generates $14.5 billion in annual sales. Though there’s some chain-drain (i.e., franchising fees, etc. that leave the state), still 75 percent of Colorado restaurants are independently owned.
Monthly restaurant-impact surveys available at corestaurant.org provide a “current industry overview” that includes a small jobs report, data from sampled restaurants and some business survival tips. In brief, November’s survey (taken from Nov. 4-12) showed 91 percent of restaurants’ revenue down in summer of 2020 compared to 2019 (roughly 40 percent down being the average). An estimated 27 percent of jobs were cut, amounting to 63,450 positions industry-wide. And when asked when they’ll consider closing permanently if indoor dining is shut down again (as it now is), 79 percent said within six months; 59 percent said within three months, and 24 percent said in less than a month. (To help, consider donating to the CRA’s Angel Relief Fund at corestaurant.org/angel-relief-fund.)
The most recent data as of this writing from the National Restaurant Association showed industry employment at 2.1 million jobs below pre-coronavirus levels as of October. They estimated that at the peak of lockdowns, more than 8 million industry employees were either laid off or furloughed.
Greg Howard, partner in Slinger’s Smokehouse & Saloon and Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, and president of the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Pikes Peak Chapter, says he’s now getting about 100 texts a day; he notes he’s advocating for everyone, not just CRA members. “It’s disheartening. I know some of these operators will lose their businesses, and there’s nothing down the pipeline to help.”
In his unpaid CRA role, he gathers info locally, keeping in touch daily with El Paso County Health reps, and liaises with the state reps, participating in advocacy. He recently wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and the state health board petitioning to allow restaurants that meet certain criteria to be allowed to still operate at 25 percent (or, better, 50 percent) capacity, with sensitivity to case counts in different counties.
“Contact tracing hasn’t been great, so to blame restaurants is a misstep for sure,” he says, pointing out that people will find ways to gather together no matter what. Under restrictions, they tend to crowd homes, which have less air circulation than restaurants, he argues. When restaurants get their occupancy license, part of that process, he explains, is an air-exchange test. Without further clarification of exact air-exchange numbers from the state (part of the discussion around tents), a specialist he recently met with told him that hypothetically just by opening front and rear doors, many places could likely achieve compliance.
On a similar note, CRA President and CEO Sonia Riggs said to Denver Fox affiliate KDVR in mid-November: “We feel like it’s better to have people in an environment that is already uniquely qualified to keep people safe… When you’re moving people out of that regulated space and into private gathering space, those restrictions just aren’t being adhered to. We really think it makes more sense to have people in a space where they are monitored by people already educated to keep those folks safe.”
Howard also points to a mental health toll this pandemic has taken and will continue to take on industry members. “Restaurant people are known as misfits,” he says. “They often live check-to-check, and for some of them, the main thing they have going on in life is to be part of a crew.”
Lori Jarvis-Steinwert, executive director of The National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs branch, confirms that, saying “Research has shown that unemployment has serious and long-lasting impacts on mental health. And when you work in a creative field — like people in local restaurants, bars and breweries — you often live close to the edge financially, which can make you feel especially vulnerable.
“Whether or not they’re called ‘essential workers,’ what these people do is essential to the quality of life we’ve all come to love and appreciate in our community. Their contributions are vital, and their ongoing mental health and financial well-being should be a concern for all of us.”