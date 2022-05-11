The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General has found that the decision to base U.S. Space Command in Huntsville, Alabama, instead of Colorado Springs, was "reasonable," though personnel conducting the basing analysis didn't fully comply with records retention requirements.
"[R]etaining sufficient records of a basing action is required by AFI 33-322 [an Air Force Instruction] and is important for demonstrating that Basing Office personnel used a transparent process that would earn the confidence of interested parties, including senior DoD officials, Congress, and the public," the report said.
Breakingdefense.com reports on the unredacted version of the report, saying:
"The final report from OIG is a redacted, trimmed down version of a 73-page draft report also obtained by Breaking Defense. That draft reveals that Huntsville came in first during the 2020 metric-based evaluation phase. That central phase was guided by four “evaluation factors,” supported by 21 weighted criteria that added up to 100 points. Albuquerque came in second; Bellevue, third; and San Antonio, fourth. Colorado Springs was fifth, followed by Patrick Space Force Base near Cape Canaveral.
"But the decision document briefed to Trump on Jan. 11, 2021 named Colorado Springs as the first choice. That decision, the OIG draft explains, was made only days before based on the 'best military judgement' of top brass, including SPACECOM leader Gen. James Dickinson, Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond, and former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten. Their specific comments were redacted in the final version of the report, expected to be released to Congress this evening [May 10]."
Breakingdefense.com also reported that the senior military space officers had taken several issues with Colorado Springs’ low ranking, noting the chief concern was that the basing decision failed to account for bringing Space Command up to full operational capability. Retaining the command at Peterson could "accelerate" that, compared to moving it elsewhere, the website reported. The Gazette cites breakdingdefense.com in its early report of the OIG's finding.
The redacted report, found below, stated, "Overall, we determined that the 2020 Basing Action process directed by the SECDEF [secretary of defense] complied with Federal Law and DoD policy and that the process was reasonable. Additionally, the Air Force complied with the SECDEF’s requirements for the 2020 Basing Action. However, as we discuss below, Basing Office personnel did not fully comply with Air Force records retention requirements contained in AFI 33-322."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera released this statement, calling Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs the "rightful home" of Space Command:
“Colorado is the epicenter of national security space and Peterson Space Force Base continues to execute critical missions in the space domain vital to our national security. We will review the report thoroughly, and continue to question the merits of this decision by the former President.”
Colorado's delegation, as well as local officials, including Mayor John Suthers, have lobbied for at least a year to retain the command, which was awarded to Huntsville by then-President Donald Trump days before he left office in January 2021, for which he later claimed exclusive credit in an August radio interview.
Those claims bolstered the case of Colorado lawmakers who allege the decision was political.
Suthers issued this statement regarding the OIG report:
“The OIG report confirms what we have been saying all along; that keeping USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs is in the best interest of national security. It important to note that our nation’s senior military leaders made these recommendations even before Russian actions in Ukraine—a protracted conflict that is estimated, according to the Director of National Intelligence, to be more unpredictable and potentially escalatory in the coming months.
"Qualifying the document as ‘reasonable’ is simply not good enough, especially when the recommendation is starkly at odds with our national security advisors. The report highlights a lack of critical documentation and policy and most concerningly, shows that the former president ignored senior military leaders’ recommendations to keep USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs. We cannot afford to put politics over national security and delay our ability to reach full operational capability, especially given the current international climate. USSPACECOM needs to stay in Colorado Springs for the foreseeable future and we look forward to continued discussion on the matter.”
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, said in a statement, "With only a cursory review of the process itself, the DoD OIG’s conclusion that the previous basing decision was reasonable simply means that it was logical based on flawed evaluations. Two of the four recommendations in the DoD OIG report are to more fully account for the imperative to quickly achieve full operational capability based on concerns raised by our military leaders that this was not adequately factored in during this basing process."
It's unclear what will happen next. The General Accountability Office is due to issue a report soon. If the basing decision is funneled into a "redo," the decision could take years.
Read the redacted OIG report here: