"Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!”
That was the rallying cry heard from thousands of protesters who gathered 2 miles from Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 for the “Save America Rally.”
“Thank you” was President Donald Trump’s response to his supporters during a nearly hourlong speech in which he repeated the now often-heard, yet still unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
Throughout, he called on the crowd to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue’’ to the Capitol, where legislators were in the midst of certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Whether Trump expected — or intended — for his supporters to take the call to fight literally, many did, in an unprecedented raid on the Capitol that resulted in vandalism, as many as six deaths, at least 120 arrests and a nation shocked that one of its most secure sites could be breached despite a guarding force of 2,000 Capitol Police officers.
This week, the outgoing president faces the threat of a second impeachment, calls for his cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment and additional legal battles related to the raid if he loses the protections afforded to him by the Oval Office.
Leaders from both sides of the political aisle, including those in Colorado, struck what has become an increasingly rare note of solidarity as they issued statements condemning the violence.
“America is a wondrous experiment in self government,” wrote Sen. Paul Lundeen, minority whip at the Colorado State Capitol, in a prepared statement. “The [C]onstitution and rule of law are the foundation to that self governance. Violence has no part of it.”
Electra Johnson, leader of the El Paso County Democratic Party, told the Indy last week, “I think that there are plenty of Republicans locally who find it appalling. Desecrating the Capitol building and basically invading the Capitol building is really an act of treason …”
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers went a step further than some of his Republican peers as he also seemed to condemn Trump for what manydeemed to have been a direct role in inciting the Capitol attack.
“As Americans, we cherish our First Amendment rights, but our right to freedom of speech and expression neither allows nor includes riotous behavior, or damage to life or property,” Suthers wrote in a prepared statement. “Inciting violence is not the way of democracy …”
Other Republicans delivered a more mixed message.
“I condemn non-peaceful demonstrations,” former El Paso County Republican Party leader Tamra Farah tells the Indy. Farah now works as the founder and political commentator for the vlog series Women on the Right.
She added, however, that she’s uncertain the crowd responsible for breaching the Capitol was a part of the Trump rally. “So these 50 to 100 characters — you know we’ve seen some in costumes and all of that — my understanding so far is that some of them could be antifa,” she says. Far more than 100 people reportedly breached the Capitol.
Despite speculation that antifa might have played a role in the riots, the FBI issued a statement over the weekend stating that there was no evidence the activists were involved (see analysis on p. 14).
As for the claims of widespread fraud in the November election — Trump’s stated basis for the Jan. 6 rally — Farah says she could not comment as to their merit, but adds that any allegations ought to be investigated by the judicial system. Thus far, at least 59 courts throughout the United States have considered and rejected more than 60 lawsuits filed by the Trump administration.
But that didn’t keep most Colorado state representatives from objecting to certifying Electoral votes in one or more states.
For many Coloradans, statements condemning the violence by 5th Congressional District Rep. Doug Lamborn and 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert were too little too late. Both were among 147 Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying Biden’s Electoral College wins in various states. A petition circulated last week by Progress Now Colorado called on the representatives to resign. Demonstrations demanding the representatives’ resign were also held in Pueblo, Grand Junction and Durango.
While challenges to the Electoral College have historically been reserved for Electors whose votes differ from a state’s popular vote, Boebert was among Republicans who made full-hearted speeches on Jan. 6 claiming that states such as Arizona had unconstitutionally altered voter registration deadlines in order to provide Biden and other Democratic candidates with an edge.
“1776 is the foundation of our country. Today I signed my name to a document to defend that foundation and our freedom,” Boebert tweeted Jan. 6, later adding, “The violence we saw today is inexcusable. Pray for America.”
Lamborn’s response to the Capitol riot showed a clearer break with Trump, whom he has long supported publicly.
“My staff and I are safe,” he wrote in a prepared statement. “I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm’s way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”
Boebert appears to have aligned herself with Republicans who have made it clear that the fight for Trump — at least the metaphorical one — still isn’t over, and the deep divide that contributed to last week’s violence far from closed.
“In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are,” Boebert tweeted Jan. 10. “They are driven by hate, projection and endless conspiracy theories.”
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. The Indy falsely reported most Colorado state representatives objected to certifying Electoral College votes. Two out of three Republicans (Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert) objected. Ken Buck and Democratic representatives did not object. The Indy regrets the error.