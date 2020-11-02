As El Paso County prepares to tighten restrictions due to soaring numbers of coronavirus cases, it seems apparent county Public Health lacks an adequate number of contact tracers, based on its lengthy memo issued Oct. 30.
While Public Health bumped up its number of contact tracers from 3.5 pre-COVID to 72 today, it actually would need many more to adequately handle the explosion of cases in recent months.
From the memo, "While historically this team has been able meet the requirement of 8.7 cases per 100,000 per day as noted in the metrics to certify for Protect Our Neighbors, based on rapidly increasing disease burden, it has made meeting this metric more challenging."
That translates to the ability to trace 62 cases per day. But the county has seen a rise to more than 300 cases per day in the last month.
"We have had more than 62 newly reported cases every day since October 12 and all but three days since the end of September," notes Phoebe Lostroh, molecular biology associate professor at Colorado College who has worked with the National Science Foundation. "This past Thursday there were 237 newly reported cases."
As of Nov. 1, Public Health reported there were 334.5 average daily cases over the last 14 days. Hence, Lostroh wonders how many more contact tracers Public Health will add and when.
(Last week, Lostroh predicted in the CC COVID-19 Reporting Project there would be 10,383 to 10,612 cumulative cases as of Oct. 29. There actually were 10,662.)
Public Health spokesperson Michelle Hewitt admits the department is challenged to keep up with contact tracing.
She tells the Indy via email the department has 18 case investigators staffed through the Pikes Peak Workforce Center; their efforts are supplemented by approximately 40 volunteer case investigators from the Medical Reserve Corps.
Beyond that, Public Health maintains an agreement with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for case investigation/contact tracing surge capacity.
"However," she says, "this surge team maintained through CDPHE is utilized by counties throughout the state who are also experiencing a concurrent surge; therefore, the state capacity to deliver surge support is limited and diminishing."
Hewitt also notes tracing is only one tool to prevent COVID's spread. "It is imperative to remember the layered approach to prevention," she says. "Contact tracing works backward to identify individuals who may have been exposed, but it does not eliminate the behaviors or actions which contribute to disease spread."
El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who also serves as deputy medical director for Public Health, says in a statement:
"Contact tracing only works when individuals greatly limit the number of people they are around BEFORE they know they have COVID-19 and are willing to isolate and quarantine when they develop symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19. The increased infections we are currently seeing are not due to a failure of contact tracing but rather the failure of individuals to take the necessary actions to prevent spread in the first place."
Hewitt stresses all people need to practice all prevention measures: wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently. The cumulative effect of these measures when practiced together by all individuals is ultimately what we need to reverse the current trend, she says.
Since the onset of COVID in the county, 204 people have died, the most recent being on Oct. 29.
The higher incidence numbers means the county will be moving into more restrictions on Nov. 4, as we reported here.
In other virus-related news:
• The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recognized Colorado as a model for addressing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. AARP has launched a new Nursing Home Dashboard with state-by-state data showing Colorado’s progress mitigating spread in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Jared Polis said in a release, "While we are still fighting this virus, it is heartening to know that our Residential Care Strike Team is now being used as a national model.”
AARP data show Colorado fared better than the national average, for the four weeks ending Sept. 20, in nursing home resident cases with one case per resident compared to the national figure of 2.6. Colorado's deaths per 100 residents in nursing homes was .17 for the four-week period, compared to the national figure of .48. Lastly, Colorado reported only .9 nursing home staff cases per 100 residents, compared to the national figure of 2.5.
“We have made tremendous progress reducing COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, thanks in large part to decisive action taken by the Residential Care Strike Team back in May,” said Randy Kuykendall, CDPHE director of health facilities. The team addressed five areas: testing, enforcement and education, increased access to personal protective equipment, isolation plans and staffing improvements.
In the U.S. more than 84,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities had died from COVID-19 as of Oct. 8, representing 40 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities in the nation, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.
• Mountain Metro has reduced fixed route bus service due to 18 drivers being unavailable due to COVID. Five tested positive and 13 are self-isolating following County Health Department guidance as they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, Mountain Metro's Vicki McCann tells the Indy.
There are no cuts to the ADA paratransit service, but Mountain Metro made these changes:
Starting Oct. 31, weekend bus service on Routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25 and 27 will move from 30-minute frequency to 60-minute frequency.
Cancelled until further notice: Route 15, Route 5 leaving from downtown to Citadel at 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Route 5 leaving from the Citadel to downtown at 12:37 p.m., 2:50 p.m., and 5:05 p.m.
Starting on Nov. 2, Routes 12 and 35 are canceled.
Riders should go to Mountain Metro’s alert page for up to date information.