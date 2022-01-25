Congressman Doug Lamborn is making national news. The Colorado representative is the subject of an ethics inquiry regarding claims made by a former employee that Lamborn relied on government-paid staff to run personal errands, allowed his son to stay in a congressional building, and other allegations.
"The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), an independent entity that investigates allegations of lawmaker wrongdoing, stated in a report released Monday that it found 'substantial' evidence that staffers for Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) were asked to perform personal tasks for him and his family in a misuse of official resources.
"The OCE referred its findings last year to the House Ethics Committee, which disclosed Monday that it has extended its review of the matter."
TheWashington Post also carried the story, writing: "The report issued Monday found that Lamborn’s staffers were often asked to help out his children, including preparing his son for interviews for a job in the federal government, and throwing a party for his daughter-in-law after she became a U.S. citizen."
From the Post: "A spokeswoman for Lamborn, Cassandra Sebastian, said in a statement to The Post on Monday that the congressman is 'confident in the professional approach the House Committee on Ethics is taking to review the information collected by the overzealous Office of Congressional Ethics.'"
Lamborn faces primary competition in his bid for a ninth term, including from State Rep. Dave Williams, (R-Colorado Springs), who has embraced the "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump. Lamborn was among Republicans who voted not to certify the election for Biden after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.
