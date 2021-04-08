Ever seen someone going 102 mph on Interstate 25?
A joint effort by local and state law enforcement clocked at least one vehicle at that speed during a traffic safety operation on April 7 in El Paso County. Officers issued hundreds of citations during the one-day operation, which underscores the need to drive safely.
In a release, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol said on April 7 deputies, officers and troopers:
- Contacted 266 motorists
- Issued 311 citations
- Took 3 DUI drivers off the roadway
- Recovered 8 firearms
- Made 2 felony arrests
The operation was part of efforts to reduce aggressive driving, such as speeding, after El Paso County led the state last year in traffic fatalities with 84.
"These three partner agencies came together to make a difference in our community through this joint operation," the release said. "The operation itself took place from the El Paso/Pueblo County line to the El Paso/Douglas County line between 6:30 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. Approximately 34 law enforcement officers took part in the operation."
Law enforcement also cited several drivers for going at least 90 mph on I-25.
Triple-digit speeds were not unheard of, "and one driver was cited for going 102 mph," the agencies' release said. "These speeds are unsafe for everyone, no matter what the driver’s experience level. Law Enforcement regularly encounters drivers going in speeds in excess of the posted 65 mph limit in the City of Colorado Springs, and the drivers cited in the safety deployment were going well above that limit."
“Over the past several years, the Pikes Peak Region has experienced a tragic rise in fatal and serious injury collisions," CSPD Chief Vince Niski said in the release. "Many of these crashes involved dangerous driving behavior – speeding, running red lights, and other violations – that put our citizens at risk. We are committed to reducing collisions through traffic enforcement and education, and are proud to work with other area agencies in reducing the risk aggressive driving poses across our region.”
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder: “It is an honor to continue working with all of our Public Safety partners in the region in these traffic enforcement efforts. It is our sincere hope that increased enforcement will make El Paso County safer and assist in creating a culture of voluntary compliance of our traffic laws. We hope you will join us in this very important initiative to make everyone in El Paso County safe when driving on our roadways.”
State Patrol Capt. John Lupton: “Your Colorado State Troopers continue to make daily efforts to gain voluntary compliance with state traffic laws so that there are no more needless deaths in traffic collisions. It is our privilege to listen to our citizens, and to enforce those violations that they have told us in surveys and meetings make them feel the most endangered while driving on our state highways and interstates. We are honored to be working in concert with our law enforcement partners across the Pikes Peak Region in saving lives, and enforcing violations that often end in crashes. It is our hope that we will gain voluntary compliance, as the life you save may very well be your own."