Three of four incumbents seeking second terms on the Colorado Springs City Council appeared to be prevailing in the April 6 city election in early results.
That means the newcomers will form a small minority on the nine-member board when they're sworn in later this month. Those newcomers, as of the first report of balloting, are retired Army officer Dave Donelson in northwest District 1, retired Air Force officer Randy Helms in northern District 2, who was defeating incumbent Dave Gieslinger, and leadership consultant Nancy Henjum in central District 5.
While seven of the 21 candidates were younger than 40, none were winning in the early returns. Rather, voters were choosing the older candidates. At 57, Donelson might wind up the youngest member of City Council. (At-large member Wayne Williams is 58.)
Incumbents who appeared to be winning a second four-year term: Richard Skorman in southwest District 3; Yolanda Avila in southeast District 4 and Mike O'Malley in eastern District 6. O'Malley was appointed in January to fulfill the unexpired term of Andy Pico, who was elected to a state House seat last November.
Voters elected candidates to the six district races this election, while the three at-large Council seats will be up for election in 2023. Only one of the three, Wayne Williams, is eligible to seek re-election, however; the others, Bill Murray and Tom Strand, will be term limited.
Henjum appeared to be outpolling four other contenders in a district with the the most competition. But she wasn't carrying a majority, gathering about 38 percent of the vote.
The next closest competitor was photography business owner Mary Elizabeth Fabian with 25 percent.
Skorman, who's served as Council president the last four years, beat back challenges from three candidates but seemed to be cruising to victory with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Avila was winning well over 60 percent of the vote in a two-person race, and O'Malley gathered 62.5 percent in his two-candidate field.
Donelson mustered 48 percent, while Helms was polling at 37 percent.
If the leaders in early polling hold their leads, they will expand the presence of ex-military on the panel. Five of nine will have served in the armed forces.
The lone ballot measure, the city's request to lift the 30-word limit for ballot measure language, was polling at 66 percent.
Two of the winners vowed to make affordable housing one of their top issues.
"We have to start thinking about the next 150 years," Henjum said, noting this year is the city's 150th anniversary. "The city is facing challenges around housing, which is hard to obtain by frontline workers."
Skorman named affordable housing as his top issue for his second term.
He said he wants "to try tackle affordable housing in a way that makes a difference, really significantly increase the inventory of housing that people can afford."
He acknowledged that the city's tight housing market, skyrocketing housing costs and lack of affordable housing could have played a role in the city losing out on Space Command. Rather, the Pentagon chose Huntsville, Alabama, which has a median home price that's roughly $100,000 lower than Colorado Springs'.
"You can hear from the economic development people we lose other businesses that want to locate here [because of a lack of affordable housing]," he said.
"And," he added, "we don't have the wages that pay enough to live with what's available. It's not a good combination and we can be a lot more aggressive."
Skorman also expressed disappointment that all the younger candidates lost, which bolsters his goal of placing a measure before voters that would raise council pay from $6,250 a year to a living wage that would enable young people to dedicate time to the job. Most of the current councilors are retired.
"I hope that the Council members, even though they're older at this point, they really understand how our community is growing younger, much younger," he said. "We have to be a Council for them, not just what existed under the old guard."
The early returns represented only 23 percent of the 310,942 ballots mailed out, but more were to be counted as the night wore on.
It might be the lowest turnout in a decade. In past April city elections, turnout was 59.8 percent in 20112; 39.5 percent in 2013; 39 percent in 2015; 31.7 percent in 2017, and 37.1 percent in 2019.
The election was conducted entirely by mail.