As a young judge in the 1990s, Regina Walter believed she treated all the youths who came into her courtroom equally, regardless of ethnicity or gender. Then she went to a conference on disproportionate minority confinement. By the third day, she was horrified to learn about her own internal biases. She discovered she saw many young Black men who came before her in court as drug dealers worthy of prison while she perceived young white men as addicts worthy of treatment.
“I had already been on the bench for eight years, so who knows how much damage I had done in that period of time,” Walter, the CEO of Educating Children of Color, says. After returning from the conference, she started a judicial task force to address the disproportionate incarceration of youths of color in El Paso County. After a decade, the group decided to focus on education because educational challenges were the one thing that every child coming through the justice system had in common.
In 2008, Walter helped organize the first Educating Children of Color Summit, meant to educate teachers on how to relate to students who didn’t look like them, while providing children of color with mentoring and college preparatory opportunities. In 2013, the group behind the summit formally founded the nonprofit Educating Children of Color in El Paso County.
Children of color are still disproportionately sent to youth detention centers and disciplined in school, but Walter believes the organization has had an impact.
“We absolutely know that we are changing kids’ lives, that we have kids who are going to college who’ve never considered college as an option. And we absolutely know that we’re changing teachers’ attitudes and approach to racial justice and equity,” she says.
Educating Children of Color partners with many area school districts, including districts 2, 3, 20 and 49. Its biggest community event, the annual summit, will be hosted virtually in January 2021 and looks to impact teachers, students and parents. Walter says she hopes to have 250 children attend.
“Our goal with the students was to expose them to higher education, career opportunities, life skills, self-empowerment. And then our goal with parents was to teach them how to hold their kids accountable and to hold schools accountable,” Walter says. But the organization has expanded its programs even further.
It also hosts a Diversity University for educators that offers classes that help teachers examine their internal biases. Walter has continued the classes online this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also offers free SAT prep for students to help them build confidence and the skills required to thrive in higher education and careers. “We know that from the impact, from the response that we get from educators, juvenile justice and child welfare professionals, that we are changing attitudes and approach to racial and ethnic inequalities,” Walter says. “We know that we have made it possible for children who would never consider college to not only go to college, but be successful students.”