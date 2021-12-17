A tussle over El Paso County Public Health led the County Commission chairman to reprimand a colleague, who then lashed out as being "bullied."
The tiff began on Dec. 7 when commissioners adopted the county's $502.9 million budget for 2022.
Commissioner Carrie Geitner offered two amendments; both failed for lack of a second. The first would have redirected the $150,000 in additional funding tagged onto the Public Health budget for 2022 to roads. The second amendment would have channeled it to the District Attorney's Office.
Geitner then let go a lengthy critique of Public Health's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She prefaced her remarks by quoting portions of Patrick Henry's famous "Give me liberty" speech in which he states some topics are too important not to debate in the public arena.
"It’s very easy to begin to think we should do all our discourse and have all our contentious arguments happen in private," she said. "That is not what our government is designed to do."
Geitner said that Public Health had grown too powerful, reported to a mostly unelected board and "doesn't answer to the people."
Hence, she argued, the department should not be "empowered to have more tax dollars to further grow their tyrannical aims."
"Public Health is not a trusted source of information, because of their failure to acknowledge real and emerging science," she continued, accusing the department of using propaganda to control citizens and "repeating the political left narrative of 'trust the science' while actually censoring the science."
She then read from a study published by the Brownstone Institute that asserts that natural immunity through infection is the pathway through the pandemic.
She said the study showed that those who have recovered from COVID have stronger immunity than those who have been vaccinated against the disease. (Johns Hopkins University experts say that "the COVID-19 vaccines are recommended, even if you had COVID-19. At present, evidence from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports getting a COVID-19 vaccine as the best protection against getting COVID-19, whether you have already had the virus or not.")
"Though we don’t have a mandate here," Geitner said, "we are continuing this lie that somehow people who don’t get vaccinated are selfish, and which on its face is despicable to me, and also is a lie. There are many reasons people might make that choice, including having natural immunity."
She also accused Public Health Director Susan Wheelan, though didn't name her (Geitner referred to her by title), of "lying" to the community. She also lied, Geitner said, by promising not to impose quarantines in schools but then did recommend them.
Public Health also has ignored "genius voices," including that of Ben Carson, that COVID vaccines for kids are a "giant experiment."
"I also think it is laughable we are trying to scare the hell out of people, quite frankly," she says. "There are too many people pretending that any vaccination hesitancy is irrational.... It's not right and it’s not true. I’m not going to stand by while my civil liberties are under attack."
Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said he "empathized" with her comments, adding he doesn't have a lot of trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that the current Biden administration "is making numerous mistakes to talk incessantly about the vaccine.... I wish the current administration would stop doing that and start talking about what else citizens can do when they talk about their personal health."
He called it a "huge mistake" to require health care workers to be vaccinated and that "natural immunity" should be included in the numbers of those vaccinated against COVID.
But he credited Public Health with refraining from becoming political or mandating masks and/or vaccines.
On Dec. 12, Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson made public her intent to not renew her contract when it expires at year's end.
At the Dec. 14 commissioner meeting, VanderWerf resurrected the discussion.
"There was an unfortunate event that took place last week where a dedicated hard working senior official was verbally and publicly attacked. We are here to debate policy and budgets…. Personal attacks will not be tolerated and this will not be part of the board's business."
He said in the future if a commissioner, or anyone attending a commissioner meeting, lashes out in a similar way, "I will call the speaker out of order and get back to doing the county’s business."
He then said, speaking to Wheelen who was not present at the meeting, that the board "deeply appreciates your service to this county. Over the past two years your work has been exemplary...."
Geitner then responded she knew the chairman's comments were directed at her.
"I’m going to take the opportunity to say I am 100 percent standing behind the comments I made last week. I will not be bullied either by the chair of this board or anyone else to do anything other than stand up for the constituents that brought me here. I’m not here to make friends, and I’m not here to pretend things are not happening that are happening. At the end of the day, Mr. Chair, you may call me out as you wish, but I will never stop speaking up ... especially when I as a whistleblower [am] pointing out the dishonest behavior that was created in Public Health which is absolutely my duty and my job, Mr. Chair, and I will continue to do that and stand up regardless of your bullying."
VanderWerf then cut her off, saying, "This board is now in recess."
Asked about the exchange, VanderWerf told the Indy, "I feel it’s important to have a certain amount of decorum in the board meeting, and I felt we were not reaching that goal. I will make the point, I’m sure you’ll appreciate this, when we debate things and we do that in a public forum, we can have disagreements whether we think item A or B should be funded. Those are all legitimate conversations. Also, if a commissioner or any person has a problem with a particular individual, my recommendation is that that is not appropriate for that meeting, especially when it borders on a personal attack.
"If I hear a future personal attack, I’m going to ask the person to refrain, and if they're not able to control themselves, I might have to recess the meeting and let the heat dissipate a little bit," he said.
Geitner didn't immediately respond to an email inviting her to comment further on the exchange. If and when we hear back from her, we will update this blog.
The commission is comprised of Republicans, all of whom oppose mask and vaccine mandates.
Last spring, we asked local officials if they'd been vaccinated, including commissioners. While VanderWerf and fellow commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer said they'd gotten the shot, Geitner and Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said they didn't feel comfortable sharing that information.
VanderWerf recently tested positive for COVID, leading to the decision to postpone his State of the Region address at a recent Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC luncheon. Gonzalez said he disagreed with that decision. VanderWerf say's he's recovered from his infection.
