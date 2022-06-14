The El Paso County Coroner's Office saw one of its busiest years ever in 2021, and the annual report issued June 14 underscores some troubling signals, such as a rise in homicides and drug deaths, the latter of which rose by 22 percent from 2020.
The Coroner’s Office serves 23 counties in southern Colorado, in addition to El Paso County, and is responsible for investigating all sudden, unexplained or traumatic deaths, or deaths that occur in the custody of law enforcement, in the workplace, or that constitute a public health threat.
Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly says the work his office performs, while discouraging, can set the stage for taking action.
“This annual report provides the foundational data, concerning our county’s worst tragedies, necessary to begin the collaborative work of building a safer and healthier community," Kelly said in a news release. "The more we know about what went wrong in these cases, the better equipped we are to prevent these same tragedies in the future.”
The data tells the story, so without further adieu:
• 7,000 cases were investigated, a 16 percent increase over 2020, partially driven by 227 drug-related deaths, a 22 percent increase from 2020. Notably, those drug deaths included more than double the accidental fentanyl deaths from 47 in 2020 to 99 in 2021, which continues "a doubling trend that started in 2017," El Paso County Public Health said in a release. It's also worth noting that the average age for fentanyl deaths was 35, 12 years younger than all other drug-related deaths and included five deaths among youth. In addition, 38 percent of all drug deaths had marijuana or metabolites in the body compared to 23 percent of all deaths investigated.
• The office conducted 1,444 autopsies, an 11 percent increase over the prior year. Those included 1,032 on El Paso County deaths, a 12 percent increase over 2020.
• Homicides comprised 61 of the autopsies performed, an 11 percent increase from the previous year. This was due to an increase in firearm-related deaths; 52 were recorded in 2021. Six of the deaths occurred in a single mass shooting event. Homicides most frequently occurred in relation to domestic or family violence, and 58 percent knew the suspect at the time of death.
• Suicides dropped for the third straight year with 176 recorded in 2021, which included a large decrease in youth suicides from 15 in 2020 to four in 2021. Nearly a third of suicides had a known active or prior military duty, a 10 percent increase from 2020. The average age at death was 44, and 81 percent of completed suicides were male. Of the 176, 114 involved firearms.
The annual report also points out that among those suicides investigated, 32 percent of those who died wrote notes or made social media posts indicating suicidal intentions and 62 percent had a reported history of prior suicidal thoughts.
• Deaths among people experiencing homelessness remained relatively static, declining by one in 2021 to 78. Causes of those deaths included accidents (62 percent); more than half (56 percent) resulted from drug intoxication, and hypothermia made up 15 percent. (Homeless deaths were not routinely analyzed year to year until Kelly started that practice in recent years.)
Other causes of all deaths included an increase of cardiovascular deaths from 155 in 2020 to 170 in 2021; chronic alcohol deaths, up from 43 in 2020 to 64 in 2021, and COVID deaths investigated by the Coroner’s Office rose from 13 in 2020 to 54 in last year. (Most COVID-related deaths occur in health care settings and are not considered sudden or unexpected that would result in a death investigation by the Coroner’s Office.)
• Of the 20 pedestrian injury deaths, 87 percent were deemed to be at fault.
On a brighter but still morbid note, 35 donors provided 120 life-saving organs.
The report also notes the Coroner's Office's efficiency, noting 92 percent of cases were completed within 60 days of autopsy to certification of cause and manner of death, surpassing the national standard of 90 percent.
The Coroner’s Office is staffed by six board-certified forensic pathologists, 10 death investigators, four toxicologists, one histologist, five morgue technicians and three administrative staff.
Services provided to other counties generated $809,823, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Those funds are returned to the county general fund and included in TABOR refunds. After the refund, it costs $3.02 per citizen to operate the Coroner’s Office.
