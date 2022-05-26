El Paso County Deputy Ricardo Garcia is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a woman May 12 from serious injury — or even death — as she started to fall from a bridge onto a busy highway.
Just after 8 a.m. that day, the Sheriff’s Office responded to reports by passersby that a woman standing on a bridge overpass over Highway 115 on South Academy Boulevard appeared to be planning to jump.
“When deputies arrived they immediately began speaking with an adult female sitting on the overpass ledge with her legs hanging over,” the office said in a release. “Below her was Highway 115 with heavy weekday morning traffic. She was distraught and expressed an intent to jump from the bridge into traffic below to kill herself.”
Deputies began stopping traffic on Highway 115 while three other deputies, including Garcia, tried to talk with the woman, who “abruptly fell from the ledge.”
Garcia, who was near her and had been attempting to verbally deescalate her since arriving on scene, “quickly reached over the railing, grabbed her by her clothing, and prevented her from falling...,” the release said.
Other deputies helped hoist her back up onto the road, and she was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment, the release said.
“There is no doubt these deputies’ quick and decisive actions saved a life that day,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are very proud of the actions of our personnel, not only during this incident but every day.”
Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jason Garrett says Garcia, who's been with the department for more than eight years, grabbed the woman under her arms by her jacket to prevent her from falling.
He says the office trains deputies in a crisis intervention program that spans 40 hours and includes instruction in the most common types of mental illness that officers typically encounter on the job and how best to communicate with a person in crisis.
Deputies then must interface with trained actors who depict behaviors of a person in mental health crisis through various scenarios.
Garcia is a graduate of that course. While the office wants all personnel to under go such training, Garrett says, "It's going to take years to get everyone trained with that."