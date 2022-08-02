A bunch of losers in the Republican primary election aren't fading away gracefully and instead filed a "petition for relief" with the El Paso County District Court on July 29, griping about the cost of a recount and demanding they be given that service without paying the full freight.
Recounts are funded by candidates unless the margin is within a half-percentage point of the number of votes cast for the winning candidate.
But none of the disgruntled candidates came anywhere close to that margin, losing badly — by up to 30 percentage points or more.
In any event, the petition calls the recount costs "unreasonable" and thusly alleges those costs "chill Petitioner's First Amendment rights."
The losers filing the petition include coroner candidate Rae Ann Weber, clerk and recorder hopeful Peter Lupia, sheriff's candidate Todd Watkins, Lynda Zamora Wilson who ran in State Senate District 9, county commission District 1 candidate Lindsay Moore, county commission District 5 candidate David Winney and State House District 18 hopeful Summer Groubert.
All are considered fringe candidates for their embrace of election lies promoted by former President Donald Trump, including myths that voting machines were manipulated to deny Trump a second term in 2020. Now candidates of this ilk have expressed suspicion of election machines in this year's primary election, seeking recounts by hand, which aren't allowed under current and long-standing election laws in Colorado.
The petitioners accuse Secretary of State Jena Griswold and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman of unfairly charging too much for the recount.
In response, Broerman tells the Indy in an Aug. 2 statement, "We look forward to defending our office in this lawsuit and firmly believe it is groundless. We have provided a good-faith cost estimate to the candidates and are conducting this recount according to Colorado Law. Any assertion to the contrary is not accurate.
"The estimated cost of the requested recount is customary and should not be a burden to the taxpayers, especially when these races did not meet, by a very large margin, the threshold set in Colorado law to trigger a mandatory recount.” (Emphasis added.)
Griswold spokesperson Annie Orloff says in an email, "At this point, the Office has not been formally served with any lawsuit and is not aware of any service to the Attorney General, which is required. Until a lawsuit is served and the Court schedules a hearing on the case, the Secretary of State’s Office cannot comment on the specifics of the allegations. The Office will continue to follow all laws and rules governing discretionary recounts."
Also on Aug. 2, Griswold issued a statement saying the statewide recounts demanded by and paid for by failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters and in State Senate District 9 on the GOP side are going well.
“Across the state, our election officials and workers are performing their recount duties with the utmost professionalism, transparency, and precision despite unprecedented vitriol and misinformation,” Griswold said.
“I want to thank Colorado’s County Clerks, election administrators, judges, and workers who do an incredible service for the People of Colorado year-round. They deserve nothing less than our tremendous respect and praise for the additional work required to carry out the requested recounts. My Office and I will continue to support their effort to complete the recounts by the deadline this Thursday,” she added. “Colorado voters determine their representation in government. When the recounts are complete, candidates should accept the outcome of a free, fair and secure election.”
She said that 15 of 64 counties have completed the recount, the deadline for which is Thursday.
Read the entire 20-page petition, which details the claims that Broerman and Griswold have unfairly imposed recount costs: