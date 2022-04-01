The El Paso County Republican Party remains in turmoil, with the hard right wing of the party taking aim at their very own Congressman Doug Lamborn. A Trump supporter, Lamborn voted against certifying the 2020 election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol.
County GOP chair Vickie Tonkins blasted Lamborn, seeking his ninth term, in a letter to delegates and alternates on March 31, saying Lamborn "broke his word" to party members by not pursuing a spot on the June 28 primary election ballot through the assembly process, which will take place April 2.
Instead, Lamborn petitioned on to the ballot, as he's done in the past and as other candidates have done as well.
Party bylaws require party officials to provide equal treatment to all Republicans seeking the party's nomination and bars favoritism of one Republican over another. It's unclear what the consequences are for violating those bylaws.
A Lamborn spokesperson declined to comment on Tonkins' email, obtained by the Indy.
Tonkins has also been criticized by party members for seeming to advocate for primary contenders, including Lamborn's rival Rep. Dave Williams, by appearing at campaign events with Williams and others.
Another such candidate is Peter Lupia, who's running for El Paso County Clerk and Recorder in an open contest due to Chuck Broerman being term limited from a third run. Lupia is campaigning based on his promise to return to hand-counting of ballots, an oft recited vow by hard-right candidates who maintain, wrongly, that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.
Hand counting of ballots is a process Broerman says is unworkable, slow and results in inaccurate counts. Lupia's chief opponent is Republican Steve Schleiker, who's served two terms as El Paso County assessor.
As for the Lamborn issue, here's his letter to delegates with which Tonkins takes issue:
In her email to delegates, Tonkins called an email sent by Lamborn "dishonest" in explaining why he chose to use the petition process rather than go through the party assembly.
"In dishonorable fashion, Lamborn makes blatantly false claims that attack the El Paso County Republican Party and its volunteers," Tonkins wrote. "When a politician breaks their word to voters in this way, the Party would normally stay silent and let the campaigns settle the matter. However, as the Party Chairwoman, I will not let any person besmirch our Party’s good name nor attack the tireless volunteers who have served so honorably to ensure our efforts are successful in November."
She then describes a "sad truth" saying that on March 29, Lamborn's supporters on the executive committee "tried to help Lamborn remove potential competitors for the June Primary by attempting to invalidate all duly elected higher assembly delegates, to include both CD5 and State delegates."
The Indy isn't aware of the effort Tonkins describes, which she further states was designed "to cancel the CD5 Assembly and take away the vote of those delegates."
While Tonkins asserts that all candidates have been treated fairly, she points delegates to a link regarding an ethics investigation that involves Lamborn's alleged use of government resources for personal reasons.
"The El Paso County Republican Party, nor its officers, endorse or oppose any specific candidate in this race. With that said, we hope you take into consideration Lamborn’s misbehavior when you cast your ballot in June," Tonkins says.
Here's a rundown of other candidates vying for Lamborn's seat.
Meantime, in another GOP duke-fest, The Colorado Times Recorder reports that Rep. Mary Bradfield is trying to elbow her way onto the primary ballot after falling short of delegates, leaving one candidate, Karl Dent, on the primary ballot. Dent has a criminal record.