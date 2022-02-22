When 32-year-old Sean Williams was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on Jan. 26 on low level charges, he probably thought he'd one day walk out a free man.
But on Feb. 15, Williams died just after 8 p.m. while in custody.
Williams' death is the sixth in the jail since January 2021, the Sheriff's Office says in response to the Indy's questions.
The Sheriff's Office hasn't said much about his death, other than to issue a news release stating, "The inmate had been escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive. He passed despite life saving measures by on scene personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR)."
More will be revealed when the coroner's autopsy report is completed.
But the recent deaths are troubling to Sheriff Bill Elder.
"It's important for people to know just cause you're in jail it's not a death sentence," he tells the Indy in an interview. "I'm as shocked as anyone when an inmate dies. It troubles me as much as anyone."
Elder says he's working with former Undersheriff Pete Carey, recently named director of criminal justice services for the county, to thin out the jail population by taking into account threat risk and inmates inability to post bond.
Williams, for example, couldn't make a bond of only $400 after he was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). He was jailed on charges of trespassing, which can either be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the circumstances; shoplifting, which can be a felony or misdemeanor, depending on the value of the goods, and third degree assault, a misdemeanor. (The Sheriff's Office didn't specify whether the charges were felonies or misdemeanors.)
A quick check of news releases regarding recent deaths turned up this information:
• About 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2021, William Johnson, 36, was found unresponsive during a routine welfare check. Deputies and jail medical staff began lifesaving efforts, which were not successful.
• At 12:03 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the jail when Steven Thorne, 33, fell as he was making his way to the bathroom. Deputies and medical staff responded to the ward and helped the inmate sit up at which time he was conscious and breathing. Medical staff members and deputies remained with the inmate. But at 12:29 a.m., while waiting for AMR to respond, the inmate became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the inmate died.
• On Aug. 28, 2021, Wayne Baca, 64, was taken from the jail by ambulance to a local hospital and later admitted due to a need for continued medical treatment for various ailments. At 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2021, he died while being treated at the hospital.
It's also worth noting that from 2019 through last April, five people died in the jail from suicide, according to this article by the local daily newspaper that was posed by Mental Health Colorado.
All of that is very disturbing Sheriff Elder acknowledges, and says the department conducts a review of "every single one."
"It's absolutely troubling and shocking to me every time someone dies [in the jail]. If there's a case where there is any hands on and someone dies, that is absolutely investigated by using our deadly force investigations team. We bring in CSPD and they do the investigation, and we stay out of it."
If there's any question that jail guards played a role in the death, the case is presented to the District Attorney's Office, he says.
Elder says he can't recall whether any such cases have been sent to the DA's Office in recent years, but he notes, "I can tell you we have cases referred to internal affairs, to outside agencies and some form of disciplinary action has been taken a number of times." None of those cases stemmed from a jail death, he says.
"When people die in a jail setting, you want to know," he says. "This last one was 32. We watched the videos. He's in a wheelchair and he's [taken] to medical. A deputy spots [a problem] and is monitoring him, puts him in a wheelchair. He is under constant care and oversight by medical people. We don't know why he died. We won't until we get a chance to see from the autopsy."
He says two deaths over the last year were related to COVID, and both inmates had "extreme COVID morbidities." Yet, most inmates don't take the precautions they should. "Staff is wearing masks all the time, and these inmates don't," he says.
The jail, which houses from 1,300 to 1,500 inmates at any given time, can't simply reject inmates who are ill. After they're screened for health conditions, jailers place some in quarantine or isolation, which leads to more monitoring, Elder says. "We're trying to do these things more aggressively," he says. "Six over the last year is a concerning number."
However, Elder did say that inmates who are brought to the jail with serious illnesses are taken to a hospital. "We must make a couple of trips to the hospital every single day," he says. "We're constantly communicating with Memorial [Hospital]. It has a trauma center, they have good security protocols, it's close."
In late 2020, the jail added a slew of new cameras, making virtually every part of the jail visible to guards, which helps detect inmate health issues, he says.
Still, Elder believes some people don't belong in jail and he's working with Carey to reduce the jail population by releasing those who pose no threat to the community but simply can't afford to post bond, even if it's only $400, as in Williams' case.
"For the most part, people who come to jail, they are most always pre-trial confinement," Elder says. "Most always, while [qualifying for] bonding out, they don't have resources." So he's working with Carey and the court to map out pretrial release measures.
"I believe we should be doing everything we can to release non-risk based inmates," he says. "Some people don't need to sit in jail. It's just not fair. My goal is to get people through pre-trail release as quickly as possible. The goal is if they're in there because they can't post a $1,000 bond and pose no threat to the community, they shouldn't be in there."
Elder also says another factor at play in keeping inmates safe is a "competent" jail medical provider. He fired the previous provider and now relies on WellPath, a national company and one of only a handful of such contractors, which is paid about $8.5 million a year by El Paso County.
"Just recently," he reports, "I put a lot of heat on the current medical provider and assigned a commander to monitor their contract compliance."
Elder would like to find a solution to mental health treatment in the jail that's reliant on community-based providers. Why? Because up to 60 percent of inmates experience some type of mental health issue, and while they might receive meds and treatment while behind bars, as soon as they're released into the community, it's difficult to assure they stay on track.
If more community partners were involved from the get-go, those partners could continue oversight and treatment after inmates are released, he says.
"I believe there are plenty of resources in our community that can step up and help," he says. "I truly believe if we could get everybody in the community to come together, they would be providers in the jail, and they could hold the hand of the person leaving [the jail]. What I want is better treatment."
Asked about the string of jail deaths in the last year, El Paso County County Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf said through a spokesman, "Whether it’s a Deputy working their shift or a citizen housed at the El Paso County Jail, the safety of everyone in the jail is a paramount concern. We’re monitoring the situation and we’re in frequent contact with Sheriff Elder. We have worked together in the past to keep our jail safe from COVID or any other dangers, and we’ll continue to do so in the future.”
It's worth noting that, according to media reports, the jail has seen hundreds of COVID cases among inmates and staff during the pandemic. Here's the Sheriff's Office's site that reports infections, which states as of Jan. 5 there were 30 staff and 45 inmates with confirmed cases.