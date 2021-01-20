Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan has entered Phase 1B as vaccine providers such as Peak Vista Community Health Centers began inoculating people age 70 and older, the next-highest priority after frontline health care workers (1A). Phase 1 (which is broken into two parts) is anticipated to last throughout the winter months, targeting frontline health care workers and first-responders, the elderly, essential employees in key industries such as education, food and agriculture, human services providers, elected officials, and journalists.
Phase 2, which targets individuals with pre-existing conditions and other essential workers, is expected to begin in the spring. Phase 3, which includes anyone age 16-59, will begin this summer. According to data from El Paso County Public Health, 28,545 total doses have been administered in El Paso County as of Jan. 17.
“Right now, our top priority is to continue to be a national leader in ensuring vaccines are being rapidly distributed and put into the arms of as many Coloradans as possible,” said Gov. Jared Polis during a Jan. 12 news conference. “Partnerships with health care providers across the state, including those who joined us today, are one highly effective way Colorado will be able to vaccinate all Coloradans and finally beat this crisis.”
Peak Vista Community Health Centers began vaccinating patients over 70 at its Jet Wing Drive location on Jan. 12. “As the supply is available, we’re starting with our patients over 70, and we’ve reached out to those and will continue to do that so they can make an appointment to get a vaccine,” says Amy Welsh, the Peak Vista director of communications. “We have had a tremendous response. We have scheduled all the appointments we have available, and have a waitlist of people.”
The incredible demand for the vaccine has generated some confusion for Colorado residents as different counties move into phase 1B at different times. Pueblo County began vaccinating individuals in the over-70 age group on Jan. 11. “Some of these announcements come out as a surprise where we’re all kind of learning about them at the same time,” says Michelle Hewitt, El Paso County Public Health public information officer. “There’s just such a limited supply across the board. The federal allocation of vaccine to the state of Colorado is [proportional]. Colorado is 1.69 percent of the nation’s population and is receiving that amount available into the state. After that, the state has not provided additional guidance on how vaccine is being allocated to local county jurisdictions. El Paso County is not behind the curve; similar to other counties and states across the nation, we are all dealing with limited supply and waiting for the supply to catch up to the demand. Vaccines are being administered in accordance with the distribution plan and within the phased approach of a constrained supply. We anticipate supply will increase over time, but we anticipated and planned that it would take several months to get through Phase 1.”
Additionally, vaccine providers require special certification to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. “Some of the requirements to enroll as a vaccine provider: [providers] must be credentialed or licensed in Colorado to possess or administer vaccines, or provide vaccination services; they would have to sign and agree to conditions in the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement and then they would have to fully complete the CDC’s Vaccination Provider Profile form for each location where the vaccine would be administered, even if that location is under a larger corporate umbrella,” says Hewitt.
Peak Vista was certified earlier, says Dr. Joel Tanaka, Peak Vista’s senior vice president of medical services. “That was done months ago,” he says. “The leadership here was very proactive, back in October.”
El Paso County Public Health maintains a list of providers on its website, elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine, and is working to add more. “We do, on our website right now, have a list of some of those providers people can contact,” says Hewitt. “We’ve got UCHealth, and they’ve got a portal where you can sign up, and it gives you options there if you’re a patient or if you’re not. We’ve got options for Centura and Kaiser Permanente, and then some of our other small groups like Matthews-Vu and Optum. That gives people a starting point.”
In the early stages of the vaccine distribution process, large providers, like UCHealth, were prioritized due to the storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine. “The biggest challenge with the Pfizer [vaccine] was the ultra-cold storage,” says Hewitt, “so the reason those shipments went to hospitals first is because they’re one of the few entities that have the ability with their equipment to store a vaccine that cold. A lot of providers just don’t have the capacity to store a vaccine at those temperatures. Moderna eases some of that because it doesn’t require that same level of storage, so it makes it a little easier.”
State officials hope to have the majority of individuals over 70 years old vaccinated before March. “Polis has set forth the goal of, by the end of February, having 70 percent of our 70-plus population vaccinated,” says Hewitt. “Roughly, what we’re telling people is basically planning for Phase 1 to last through the winter months. We are starting to move into 1B and hope to be able to move through more people, and then move into the second phase likely in the spring months, and more into the general public probably by summer.”
As more individuals receive the vaccination, Hewitt emphasizes that precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent handwashing will need to continue throughout all the vaccination phases.
“The good news for the COVID vaccine is that it is so effective at over 90 percent,” says Hewitt, “whereas flu shots vary from year to year, but are typically around 40 to 60 percent effective against circulating strains. They’re still trying to figure out what that means, and herd immunity, so in the meantime it is very important to practice those [preventive] measures. Even after you get your vaccine it will still take a couple weeks for your body to build immunity.”