Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, will leave her job at the end of the year, saying her future plans include "continued upstream health efforts." She did not elaborate.
Johnson serves under a contract, and it's unclear if she's leaving on her own volition or if the Public Health Board has decided not to renew her contract. There has been strife recently between Public Health and the Board of County Commissioners (who appoint Public Health Board members) over mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines.
Johnson was hired in July 2018 and before that served as deputy medical director for the community and public health division of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. There, she developed programs that connect individuals in crisis with community resources. She had served 26 years in medical practice and health care advocacy in the Pikes Peak region and spent more than two decades practicing emergency medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
Johnson has company. The Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials reports that 23 officials from 53 public health agencies in the state have left their jobs during the pandemic, CALPHO Executive Director Cara Bradbury tells the Indy.
In a Dec.12 letter to the editor published by The Gazette, Johnson said, "We each must embrace our part in turning the tide of this pandemic, creating community for human flourishing. Remaining humble, calm, kind, respectful and discerning learners of real science is key."
She also urged community members to ask themselves: "In light of how we act, who are we? Let us aspire individually to our better angels. As a community let us utilize cooperation for common goals of health."
Susan Wheelan, director of Public Health, said in an emailed statement, "I have greatly enjoyed working with Dr. Johnson over the past few years; she has been on the front lines beside our public health team for the past 22 plus months of pandemic response, working tirelessly to serve our community. I value her expertise and want to thank her for her dedication and commend her on the work she has done to help residents of El Paso County communities. I wish her all the best.”
The Indy asked El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly to comment on Johnson's departure. Kelly and Johnson worked hand in hand during the pandemic.
"Dr. Johnson is a wonderful physician and an even better human being. She’s also my friend," Kelly said. "We’ve known each other for many years and have worked on suicide prevention, mental wellness promotion, infant safe-sleep, the opioid crisis, and now COVID-19 together. I have learned a great deal from Dr. Johnson well beyond just the science of medicine. She has an incredible ability to bring people from what appear to be divergent interests to rally around common goals in ways I could only wish. Her contributions over the pandemic will never be fully appreciated. Her work has saved many lives and livelihoods and I’m personally appreciative of her commitment and contribution to our community."
Kelly also described Johnson's work as "all-consuming and exhausting."
"I know Robin’s heart well (b/c she wears it on her sleeve) and she is someone who wants to use her gifts to help upstream prevention efforts," Kelly also wrote. "She was, like many of us, called to action well beyond what any of us anticipated, and I believe (and she’s expressed) she’s ready to move on to something that is meaningful in ways beyond just COVID-19. But I have no doubt that she will continue to contribute to the well-being of our community."
Bradbury, with CALPHO, says the turnover is due to "a mix" of reasons.
"In some cases, what's publicly stated is, these folks retired, some took early retirement. It is challenging to stay. Very few are willing to say, 'I left my job because of a factor that we know probably weighed into it, such as challenges with public support [for pandemic response strategies].'
"In reality, it's really stressful," Bradbury says. "People are working a lot of hours. They're burned out. Sometimes it's challenging because they're working in counties that aren't receptive to scientifically based public health strategies."
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly asserted an objection to any mandates, whether of masks or vaccines. Some commissioners have refused to say publicly whether they themselves got the vaccine.
Board Chairman Stan VanderWerf, who said last spring he was vaccinated, was slated to give a State of the Region speech this week at a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC event, but it was scrubbed when he tested positive for COVID.
Wheelan said the department will recruit and hire a permanent medical director. During the interim, Dr. Chris Urbina will serve in that role.
Dr. Urbina is a 35-year veteran of the public health systems in Colorado and New Mexico.
In addition to his role in El Paso County, Urbina also serves as the public health medical officer for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, a position he’s held since 2016, according to bio information provided by Public Health. He recently completed a six-year period in the same position with Boulder County Public Health and the City and County of Broomfield Department of Public Health and Environment.
Dr. Urbina was the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and served as the state’s chief medical officer from 2011 to 2013.
Dr. Johnson’s contracts ends Dec. 31, 2021. When the new position is posted through a request for proposals, it will be advertised on BidNet and the county website, Public Health spokesperson Michelle Beryle said. Salary and other information, if released, will be available in the RFP when issued.