El Paso County’s COVID-19 incidence, test positivity and hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the past seven days, according to metrics released Dec. 18 — but transmission levels are still high.
The county is still averaging more than twice the amount of daily cases needed to drop to the state’s less restrictive Level Orange dial category.
The county’s metrics through Dec. 17 are:
14-day incidence: 976.1 (down from 1069.5 the previous day)
Average daily cases in the last seven days: 420 (down from 439 the previous day)
14-day positivity: 12.49 percent (down from 13.01 percent the previous day)
Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Dec. 11-17): 82 (down from 160 during previous seven days, Dec. 4-10)
“Our incidence dipped below 1,000 per 100,000 for the first time since mid-November, which is encouraging,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health Data and Analytics Office.
“While we are cautiously optimistic about these trends, we also want to emphasize that we are still experiencing high levels of transmission in our community,” said Kimberly Pattison, communicable disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health.
“Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting gatherings to household members — including during the holiday season — is still critical for keeping our trends moving downward and protecting our loved ones and our community.”
For more information on COVID-19 prevention measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.