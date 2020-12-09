From the follow-up file: We checked with El Pomar Foundation recently to find out how, or if, a $15 million payment made in early 2019 to Transit Mix’s parent company was reported to the IRS.
As we previously reported (“Hitch glitch,” July 21, 2020), El Pomar paid the money after Transit Mix’s attorneys sought internal documents from the state that showed El Pomar’s then-chief operations officer Kyle Hybl — who’s since been named president and CEO — and other foundation personnel talked with state officials about denying the company’s permit for a quarry at Hitch Rack Ranch, near land El Pomar expects to inherit.
Although the Department of Natural Resources staff recommended approval of the permit for the 239-acre aggregate quarry 10 miles southwest of Colorado Springs in early 2018, after foundation officials met with then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s staff, the Mined Land Reclamation Board (MLRB) voted to deny the permit in April 2018.
It doesn’t appear Hybl met with the governor himself, but documents show he and El Pomar Chief Financial Officer Thayer Tutt Jr. did confer with high-ranking Hickenlooper aides, including his general counsel. Hybl then sent a follow-up message to those officials outlining his arguments against the quarry — all outside the formal public comment process.
The State Administrative Procedure Act says an agency “shall not receive or consider ex parte material or representation of any kind offered without notice.” Ex parte means with respect to or in the interests of one side only or an interested outside party.
The rule, the act states, is designed “to assure that all parties to any agency adjudicatory proceeding are accorded due process of law.”
When asked last summer about the alleged meddling in the MLRB’s decision, the $416-million foundation issued a statement that didn’t admit or deny the payment was made, but said El Pomar opposed the project based on its “commitment to protect, enhance and promote awareness of the beautiful natural assets of the Pikes Peak region.”
After seeking an extension to file its IRS Form 990, normally due in May, the organization filed the form for 2019 on Nov. 11, 2020.
Neither the 2018 nor 2019 Form 990s contain any reference to Transit Mix or a payment to ward off litigation.
But there’s one section in the 2019 report that differs dramatically from the previous year’s filing. El Pomar reported on Statement 6 (page 30), an expense of $12,893,705 for “building and land maintenance and preservation.” In the 2018 filing, on Statement 6 (page 25), there was no such expense listed.
Asked to explain, Maureen Lawrence, El Pomar’s senior vice president and general counsel, said the $12.9 million figure “reflect[s] expenses related to the maintenance and preservation of land and building interests held by the foundation, consistent with our mission and obligations to our donors.”
Asked to specifically identify which projects were funded with the $12.9 million expense, Lawrence said it related to “various facilities, assets and land interests.”
Thus, the source of the funds remains a mystery, though one expert told the Indy that many nonprofits carry officers and directors insurance and general liability insurance.
Transit Mix’s parent company, Continental Materials Corp., reported in a March 2019 release that it had received $15 million “in resolution of a business dispute,” and noted in a May 2019 release a “one-time legal settlement realized in January [2019] ($12,450,000, net of tax).”
Transit Mix has since been sold and has no plans to develop the Hitch Rack Ranch property into a quarry.