El Pomar Foundation has struck a deal with Colorado Springs-based RMBC Group LLC to acquire 554 acres of the Hitch Rack Ranch off Highway 115 for $3.75 million. The property will be set aside as open space as part of a deal that includes the dismissal of a lawsuit that alleged the foundation and its officers interfered with RMBC's business deal to allow the land to serve as a quarry.
In December 2018, El Pomar paid a $15 million settlement to Transit Mix after the nonprofit's alleged interference in a decision by a state board to deny the company a permit to mine aggregate on the Hitch Rack Ranch property. Records show El Pomar officials attempted to block approval of the quarry by acting outside the legitimate public process. Notably, El Pomar's president and CEO Kyle Hybl reached out to administration officials, records show.
After the December 2018 payment to Transit Mix, Kyle's father, Bill Hybl, stepped down the following February. Bill Hybl remains chairman of the board.
Now, El Pomar announced in a release the acquisition of the Hitch Rack Ranch's property as a "major step to protect biodiverse ecosystems southwest of Colorado Springs."
The tract in question is part of Section 16 and comprises the western part of the 1,432-acre ranch. The acreage El Pomar will buy lies adjacent to the Aiken Canyon Preserve and a piece of property the nonprofit is due to inherit from a couple who stipulates that the bequest is requires the land remain in a natural state and never developed.
The RMBC lawsuit named El Pomar, former president and CEO Bill Hybl, and Kyle Hybl, who succeeded him in that role.
"Both organizations have also agreed that the Section 16 portion of The Hitch Rack Ranch property will be preserved as open space and that neither party will pursue mining on either property," the release said.
“We are pleased that we could reach a resolution acceptable to all parties,” said Cindi Allmendinger, whose family has owned and operated The Hitch Rack Ranch for generations.
The tract El Pomar will buy includes a wildland ecosystem which the foundation termed "important to the area’s natural environment, and contributes to an overall healthy ecology in the southwest part of the Colorado Springs region."
The foundation will receive another parcel south of the Hitch Rack Ranch from Harold “Buck” and Barbara Ingersoll, but it must be preserved for environmental and educational purposes.
"With their proximity to the Aiken Canyon Preserve, the two properties El Pomar is acquiring will contribute to a wider, distinctive natural area and wildlife migration corridor," El Pomar said in a news release.
“This ensures that the extraordinary beauty and important natural ecosystems encompassed by the Ingersoll property, Aiken Preserve, and now an ecologically important section of The Hitch Rack Ranch, will be protected for generations to come," Kyle Hybl said in the release.
