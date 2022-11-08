Under sunny skies, voters across El Paso County flocked to the polls to decide a bevy of ballot measures and elect candidates from U.S. senator to county surveyor.
Early returns showed Gov. Jared Polis winning a second term, along with other statewide officials, including Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Treasurer Dave Young — all Democrats.
Most of those Democrats were trouncing their opponents. For example, early returns showed Polis beating Heidi Ganahl 60 percent to 39 percent.
Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn was winning his ninth term in office, and in another closely watched race, Republican Lauren Boebert, the brash first-term congresswoman from House District 3, was lagging behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet was fending off a challenge by Republican Joe O'Dea, a construction business owner, by a margin of 57-41, while Republicans were sweeping local county races, not unusual in bright red El Paso County.
Except for the Senate District 11 race, in which Democrat Tony Exum was defeating Republican Dennis Hisey by a slim margin.
Stephanie Vigil, the Democrat, was prevailing against Republican Dave Donelson in early returns in State House District 16, and Regina English, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican Rachel Stovall in HD 17.
Likewise, Democrat Marc Snyder was ahead of Republican Shana Black in HD 18.
However, the first drop of votes could reflect more Democratic voters than Republicans, because they're more apt to vote early or by mail.
Republicans were leading in county offices.
As for ballot measures, recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs was losing, though the measure that would tax it, if made legal, was passing. The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax extension was sailing through.
The committee opposed to marijuana, called Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition, was given $721,000 by Colorado Dawn. There is no Colorado Dawn campaign contributions or expenditures filing because it was created in January 2021 as a business nonprofit, and there are no requirements that it disclose where its money comes from or how it's spent.
Mayor John Suthers was the face of the "vote no" campaign, urging voters to defeat the measures, alleging recreational marijuana would cause more crime and a rise in homelessness. This, despite recreational marijuana being available from two shops in Manitou Springs which borders the city to the west, not to mention shops in Pueblo and Denver.
Colorado Dawn's address is the same as that of Daniel Cole's Victor's Canvassing, 100 E. St. Vrain St., which is also the address of Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhoods Coalition. Daniel Cole is a local long-time Republican operative and campaign manager. The "vote no" committee ran ads on Facebook prior to reporting receiving or spending any money, as we reported here. Cole has not commented on this spending. Campaign rules require expenditure of money on campaigns to be reported publicly, but Colorado Dawn's status as a business nonprofit could protect it from such rules.
Dark money committees, called 527 committees from the IRS code governing them, are explained here. Colorado Dawn is not a 527 committee.
As for statewide ballot measures, the income tax cut was winning overwhelmingly, while free school lunches was edging it's way to victory.
Measures regarding legalizing the use of mushrooms for medicinal purposes and to create a fund for affordable housing were too close to call in early returns.
Three measures regarding sales of alcohol were split. One allowing more liquor licenses was passing 60-40, while third-party delivery of alcohol and sale of wine in grocery stories were very close.
Turnout numbers won't be finalized for a day or more, but voters flocked to the polls, according to spot checks made by the Indy. Corpus Christi church polling place had a waiting line of more than a dozen people in early afternoon, and a steady stream of vehicles drove through the drop-off point outside East Library.