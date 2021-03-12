Allowing electric bikes on city trails is a great idea because it encourages more people to get outside, reignites bike recreation, won't damage the trails and could replace car trips.
But wait. Allowing e-bikes is a bad idea because they are, after all, motorized vehicles that go too fast, will create trail-user conflicts, will cause the trails to erode and increase injuries when people go too fast for their skill level.
Those are the competing arguments surrounding the city's thought to expand trail use to e-bikes.
A survey that drew nearly 1,700 responses last fall showed a sharp contrast in how some users view e-bikes.
For example:
"The survey results came in strong with arguments both for and against, which is what drove the concept of a pilot to see where we are a year from launching this on Memorial Day," says city spokesperson Vanessa Zink.
The year-long pilot will begin May 31 and allow allow Class 1 e-bikes, pedal-assist bicycles that can only be activated through a pedaling action, on all city trails that currently allow bicycles, rather than just urban trails, the city said in a release.
The pilot program will also allow, for the first time, Class 2 e-bikes on urban trails only. Class 2 e-bikes can be activated by pedaling or through a throttle element limited to low speeds. Additionally, a speed limit of 15 mph will be implemented for all bicycles, on all trails, whether or not they are electric powered.
Colorado Springs started allowing Class 1 e-bikes on urban trails in February 2018. Urban trails, like Cottonwood Creek, Foothills, Pikes Peak Greenway and the Sand Creek trails, are typically described as local commuting and recreational trails that traverse neighborhoods and connect to the city’s core urban areas.
“We’re at a point, now, where we’re ready to test what expanded e-bike access looks like in our community,” Scott Abbott, regional parks manager, said in the release. “During the year-long pilot program, which is a result of listening to the community and extensive research, we will evaluate usage and how it impacts the trail system and the overall user experience. We want to make sure the new policy is working and is the right decision for our community.”
For more information on e-bike usage in Colorado Springs, visit this site.
