A debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates was recently sparked when an El Paso County Board of Public Health member accused the Board of County Commissioners of making a mistake in adopting an Oct. 19 proclamation that criticized vaccine mandates for health care workers.
Kari Kilroy, office supervisor/executive assistant to the CEO and board of directors of UCHealth Memorial, lashed out at the weak endorsement of the vaccine, noting health care workers are frightened, frustrated and stressed over a steady influx of unvaccinated COVID patients who are pressuring capacities at hospitals.
"You guys dropped the ball on this one," Kilroy said to commissioners Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Cami Bremer, who serve on the health board and also help appoint other members to the panel.
"At this time in the history of our county and our world, shouldn’t all leaders work toward the same thing? Vaccination is our hope," Kilroy said.
At issue is a proclamation adopted unanimously by the commissioners on Oct. 19 that's titled, "Proclamation in Opposition to State and Federal Vaccine Mandates."
The proclamation expresses opposition to a state mandate for health care providers to get the COVID vaccine or face termination, noting that the "health and well-being of Colorado residents and El Paso County citizens will suffer as essential health care workers are either forced or choose to leave the field based on the State’s intrusive reach into a personal medical decision."
It also said such mandates will worsen pressures on the health care industry. It closed with this recommendation:
"The El Paso Board of County Commissioners encourage citizens to thoughtfully consider a range of COVID-19 prevention strategies that align with their personal medical situation and religious beliefs including hand-washing, social distancing, staying home when sick, and receiving the vaccine."
Kilroy took issue with the insinuation in the proclamation that health care workers left the profession in droves rather than become vaccinated. In fact, she noted UCHealth has 26,000 employees statewide and lost "less than one half of 1 percent" due to failure to comply with the vaccine mandate. She also noted the proclamation implied no exemptions were allowed, which is untrue. UCHealth allowed 1,100 exemptions, she said.
Even before the state's mandate for health care workers was issued, more than 85 percent in the health care field were vaccinated, Kilroy said, "because we believe in the science."
She also noted that 100 percent of health care workers are also required to get the flu vaccine, and now the COVID vaccine, "because it's the right thing to do."
Kilroy described a gruesome scene that has greeted her daily over the last 18 months. As she arrives for work, "I pass people wheeling a dead body.... We are averaging two to three deaths per day from COVID." She noted in September, 85 percent of those hospitalized with covid were unvaccinated and 95 percent of those in ICU hadn't gotten the shot.
"So when a body like yours sends a message to our community that it’s OK not to be vaccinated, you’re working directly against the board of health and every other group of leaders in our community," Kilroy said. "We all want the pandemic to end. My point is the science, the facts and data tell us vaccination is a way to end this pandemic."
Kilroy, the only Board of Health member who works in a hospital setting, called for the board to adopt its own resolution urging people to be vaccinated as the pathway to normalcy and subsidence of the pandemic.
After confronting Bremer and Gonzalez, Kilroy said she wouldn't be startled if her days on the health board are limited. "I am fully aware I serve on this board at the pleasure of the BoCC [Board of County Commissioners], so I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m removed from this board," she says.
In response, Gonzales defended the proclamation, saying Kilroy description was wrong. "We said that a universal mandate is not appropriate," he said. "That has nothing to do with the science; it has to do with [mandated] vaccines. That's a totally separate issue."
He also noted that he "was fighting" to get the county's share of the vaccines early on when the state short-changed El Paso County of an adequate number.
"But for someone to say we’re not fighting for our residents is wrong," he said.
(County commissioners previously have emphasized they're against mask mandates, a precautionary protective measure against the spread of COVID that's triggered protests across the country and locally.)
Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, a newly appointed Health Board member, defended commissioners' proclamation, saying elected officials have to "strike a balance."
"Our health is one interest. Our freedom is another interest," he said. "We could decrease deaths by lowering speed limits." He also started to cite an example regarding mandated dietary restrictions that would reduce diabetes when Kilroy interrupted, saying, "I can't catch diabetes from other people."
Donelson continued: "Those are the kinds of things we try to balance as elected officials. The good of health along with the good of freedom and not creating significant divisions among our people, where we create an environment where their government is forcing them to do something they don’t want to do. They’re willing to accept the risk of covid in order to exercise that freedom....
"So 85 percent of those admitted are unvaccinated, so that’s the risk they’re taking," he added. "Politically, in our country we allow people to take those kinds of risks. That’s why we’re run by elected officials, not health experts or safety experts."
Board Chairman Dr. James Terbush noted, "This is the Board of Health, not City Council or county commission. It's important to remember what our duty is in this room."
He then read a letter he intended to send to The Gazette until his wife advised against it.
The letter largely criticized factions of society that have politicized the pandemic and advanced "a cavalier attitude" about its impacts.
"Good science gets swept up in this maelstrom and gets rejected," he said, but noted, "As the Board of Health, our function is saving lives and improving health of our community. Other comments might be relevant in other venues."
Ted Collas, former Colorado Springs fire chief who sits on the Health Board, sided with Terbush, saying the Board of Health needs to concentrate on the challenge of public health.
Bremer, who broached the subject of the proclamation that triggered Kilroy's comments, said she wanted to bring up the matter because she'd heard it "caught some by surprise."
But she didn't back away from the upshot of the proclamation, saying it contained "very thoughtful wording" about opposing vaccine mandates but not the vaccines themselves.
"I wanted my fellow Board of Health members to know that I as a board member am not against anything that public health stands for," Bremer said. "We are about prevention; we are all about the vaccines we know are making a difference and do work."
Bremer said she didn't support mandating health care workers get vaccinated and that rather than 100 percent vaccination rate, the industry should shoot for 90 percent through allowing people to decide on their own whether to get it.
"The proclamation," she added, "was about, 'Let's be reasonable.' El Paso County in general has been reasonable up to this point in making sure citizens have the ability to decide for themselves. All along, your county commissioners have fought for your ability to make decisions that are best for you. I encourage you to pay attention to the words that were intended to strike that balance...."
Terbush, who said Health Board members were "grinding their teeth" over the commission's proclamation, said, "We have to remember we are science-based. Our goal is not 90 percent. We aim for the top. We want to get everyone vaccinated. It is our very best hope of getting out of this pandemic."
Terbush suggested Kilroy coordinate with Public Health Director Susan Wheelan on wording for a resolution to be presented to the Health Board at its next meeting, which is slated for Dec. 15.
Dr. Terbush's letter:
The county commission proclamation: