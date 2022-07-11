Work conditions, use of force, grievance procedures and code of conduct are but a few areas of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that will come under the microscope of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) later this month.
The CALEA assessment team is due to conduct a review July 25-26 to determine Sheriff Bill Elder's department's compliance with national standards. According to statements in the 2020 annual report, the assessment is the first for the department under Elder, who's in his last year of two four-year terms.
The annual report noted, "The Sheriff’s Office has renewed it commitment to become accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA). This is meant to provide public safety agencies with an opportunity to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards based on best practices nationwide in the law enforcement arena."
The Sheriff's Office announced the coming review in a release, saying that CALEA personnel "will examine all aspects of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. They will also conduct interviews with key community leaders and EPSO personnel."
The assessment calls for feedback from residents as well. Here's how you can participate:
• By telephone at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Call the CALEA team leader at 719-520-7557. The line will not be recorded.