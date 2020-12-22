FEC United, an activist group that's gained notoriety for its armed wing, United American Defense Force, and its threats against journalists, is on a campaign to help small businesses who are suffering due to the shutdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
On Dec. 22, a small band of FEC (Faith, Education, Commerce) supporters set up a stand on the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. It was one of many events it's hosted in the last three weeks to gather gift cards, toys and money to distribute from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Springs Lighthouse Church, 4777 N. Academy Boulevard.
The group is aiming to help those who work for small businesses disadvantaged by state and El Paso County health orders that curtail commerce, most notably locally owned restaurants.
FEC United's recently formed Pikes Peak chapter is headed by Charity McPike and her husband, who didn't want his name used because he works in private security.
"Our restaurants have been badly hurt," McPike said.
She estimated the group that's formed to oppose health orders that prohibit indoor dining and restrict capacity at other businesses is comprised of more than 350 restaurants and other small businesses.
"Costco can be open but we can't sit down in a restaurant," she said.
McPike deemed the toy drive a success, noting that one event filled two to three vehicles with toys, and during another they collected $1,000 worth of gift cards in one hour.
FEC United remains under the leadership of Coloradan Joe Oltmann, who owns the conservative podcast, Conservative Daily, and took part in the Oct. 10 "Patriot Muster" rally in Denver, which involved a fatal shooting. Matthew Dolloff, an unlicensed security guard, is charged with second degree murder in the death of demonstrator Lee Keltner, who was shot near the Denver Art Museum.
As the Indy previously reported, John Tiegen, a former Marine and one of the contractors present during the 2012 raid in Benghazi, Libya, is the leader of United American Defense Force (UADF), the armed wing of FEC United.
In any event, FEC is going national, McPike told the Indy, with former Colorado GOP vice chair Kristi Burton Brown agreeing to hold the position of president of the state FEC and chair of the national organization.
McPike said she became involved by attending FEC meetings and hearing the story of Joe Oltmann's compassion in trying to help a businessman whose bank shut off his credit earlier this year after the first COVID-19 shutdown. But before anything could be arranged, "The man took his own life," she says.
"The more I went to meetings, the more I realized I'm an activist," said McPike, who said she's employed in sales by a national technology firm and has largely escaped financial strife brought on by the virus.
Despite FEC United's prior involvement with Republican candidates, McPike said, "It's not conservative or liberal. It's not pro-[President Donald] Trump or pro-[President-elect Joe] Biden. It's just a coming together of people who want to work together."
McPike says the organization has grown like wildfire from grassroots involvement and wants to see churches, schools and businesses reopened. It's playing a role in the recently filed lawsuit challenging the state's COVID-19 restrictions by paying its filing fees, she said.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 10 in U.S. District Court, Denver, by Deanna Susan Brekke, owner of Black Forest Bistro, and Derek Gosciniak, who owns a mobile veterinarian service. They're represented by local businessman and attorney Perry Sanders, who owns The Antlers and The Mining Exchange hotels and The Famous restaurant, and local attorney Joseph O'Keefe.
It names as defendants Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and CDPHE.
As Brekke was set to reopen the bistro after a costly overhaul, the first COVID-19 shutdown order hit.
From the lawsuit: "Despite the efforts of the State to regulate behavior and end the crisis, ... the pandemic rages harder than ever. This fact shows that the State’s response is simply not working because it allows 'critical' businesses and infrastructure to engage in activities that spread the virus rapidly, and, because many people of the State are simply unwilling to abide by personal gathering rules in their homes because those rules are not being enforced. As the hospitals fill, and the restaurants close; the Big Box stores boom. That is not narrowly tailored to preserve the free assembly rights of the Plaintiffs."
At issue are Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 state health orders, which the lawsuit contends "violate Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights of free assembly and the right to facilitate such assembly, its right to equal protection under the law, and its right to procedural due process. As such, this suit arises under the United States Constitution. And because the State is infringing [on] the fundamental right of assembly, strict scrutiny of the Defendants’ actions is required."
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the public health orders, to obtain a permanent injunction against enforcement of the orders, and costs and expenses of the lawsuit.
Read the lawsuit here:
UPDATE: We heard from Sanders after posting this blog. He says the filing will be amended, but is hoping Polis "keeps on analyzing and gets it right statewide. He’s trying." He also noted a motion for injunctive relief was dismissed without prejudice "in hopes something good happens."
McPike says FEC United opposes the state's so-called Five Star program in which businesses are allowed to open if they can take extra measures to protect against the virus. She said one restaurant owner told her a ventilation system to meet the requirements would cost $10,000.
"So many restaurants said it's not going to help them," she said of the program.
The Five Star program has drawn sharp criticism from local officials, including Mayor John Suthers, who sent a letter to Polis signed by officials with the city, county, City Council, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, El Paso County Board of Health, the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and Visit COS.
From a release about the letter: "The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County on Friday asked the state of Colorado to consider a counter
proposal to the State’s Five Star program by revising the Public Health Order to immediately allow 25% capacity of indoor dining, with a maximum of two households per table, and increase that to 50% in two weeks if numbers continue to decline."
“The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, the Colorado Springs
Restaurant Association, El Paso County Public Health, and especially
restaurant owners themselves have done a tremendous amount of work to
accommodate customers in a safe and sustainable way,” Suthers said in the release, calling the Five Star program "onerous, expensive, and not an effective solution for restaurants."
But for now, McPike said she is most concerned about gathering up donations to help those in the restaurant business and other small businesses give their children a good Christmas. "The goal here is we're collecting toys, cash and gift cards for hurting small business families," she said.
FEC United said in a release it had raised more than $6,000 in food and toys and hopes to raise more.