Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, joined other members of Congress in introducing the Ketamine Restriction Act, which would ban the use of the drug during an arrest or detention, other than in a hospital.
The bill comes nearly two years after the death of Elijah McClain in August 2019 after he was dosed with ketamine by medics amid an encounter with Aurora police. Police stopped McClain, who was walking and waving his arms, because someone reported he looked "sketchy."
After incorrectly estimating his weight, the paramedics administered more than 1.5 times the dose he should have received, according to medical standards, Neguse's release said. McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and taken off life support less than a week later.
The Indy wrote about a local incident in which a 26-year-old man was given a double dose of ketamine within minutes of each other and handcuffed behind his back after his father reported he was high on LSD. He died within a few hours at a local hospital.
A Manitou Springs man was wrestled to the ground and injected with ketamine after refusing to provide his driver's license.
The Ketamine Restriction Act comes after the Colorado General Assembly recently passed a law imposing restrictions on ketamine's use.
Last week, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Neguse said, “In far too many circumstances ketamine is being used to help effectuate arrests without a full appreciation of the health risks. The tragic death of Elijah McClain in Colorado underscores the clear need to rethink the use of this drug in cases of arrest and detention to ensure nothing like this ever happens again to a member of our community. Our bill builds on legislation recently passed by the Colorado legislature to enact a federal prohibition on ketamine for arrests and detention, other than at a hospital. This is common-sense and it’s imperative we get it done.”
Others who have signed onto the bill include Reps. Jerry Nadler, Sheila Jackson Lee, Jason Crow, Pramila Jayapal and Mondaire Jones.
Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said in the release, "Too many families have grieved the lives of their loved ones because of excessive use of force. This is a national pandemic, and today, Congressman Neguse's leadership introducing the Ketamine Restriction Act will help reduce stories like Elijah’s and hold law enforcement accountable. In Colorado, we took the first step in restricting its use and I’m proud to work with the Congressman to further our efforts.”
“We must take all appropriate steps to ensure that when arrests are necessary, they are conducted safely for everyone involved,” said House Judiciary Chairman Nadler. “I am deeply concerned about the use of ketamine or other chemical restraints during arrests, which can be particularly dangerous if not administered in a health-care setting. That’s why I’m joining Congressman Neguse in introducing legislation that will ban the use of this harmful practice nationwide.”
“We are painfully and tragically aware of what can occur when ketamine is used in police arrest and detention. No family should have to endure such agony. But the reality is that this potentially deadly police practice has had disproportionate impact on the Black community. It's past time to regulate ketamine in police situations,” Rosemary Lytle, State President of NAACP CO-MT-WY, said in the release.
Specifically, the legislation would declare as ineligible states and local agencies that don't prohibit ketamine for arrest or detention from obtain Byrne grant funding, the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government.