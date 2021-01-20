Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan the morning of Jan. 12, closing northbound Nevada Avenue at East Polk Street.
“After the investigation from our fire investigators, it was found to be an accidental fire caused by a malfunction in the dryer,” said Captain Michael Smaldino, the CSFD public information officer. “There was damage throughout the structure caused by smoke and damage from fire in the laundry area in the basement. No injuries were reported thankfully. Early 911 reporting by employees kept the fire small as well as the quick response by firefighters.”
On Facebook, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan posted, “The fire was started in the laundry area and unfortunately caused structural and electrical damage to the lower level of the building. We are very thankful for CSFD for arriving quickly and extinguishing the fire! We have some work ahead of us to get everything back in order, but we will be back up and running in no time!”