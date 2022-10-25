Fire Chiefs of El Paso County have a request for the Board of County Commissioners, and the community: Do something to stop homeless people from disregarding laws designed to keep the community safe.
"I stand before you today representing the Fire Chiefs of El Paso County and our citizens whose lives and safety we are sworn to protect," Stratmoore Hills Fire Department Chief Shawn Bittle told commissioners today, Oct. 25.
"...[W]e all agree that the staggering homeless epidemic in El Paso County is one of the largest threats to public safety within our communities that we have witnessed throughout our careers," he said.
He cited the Oct. 10 fire in a homeless camp located on private property in the middle of a residential neighborhood near B Street.
A fire engulfed several RVs and other motor vehicles and led to a fatal stabbing for which two people have been arrested for murder.
When deputies arrived, they found Jose Delgado-Diaz, 49, with a stab wound to his chest. He died on scene.
The initial investigation led to the arrest of Gregory Paul Lee, 64, who was charged with first degree murder. On Oct. 21, Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Gabriel Lee Clark, 20, who also was charged with first degree murder.
"Due to the overcrowding of abandoned vehicles, RVs, and illegally constructed shanties, combined with large piles of flammable debris and countless improperly stored and discarded propane tanks," Fire Chief Bittle said, "the fire grew rapidly and endangered many homes surrounding the fire. Our fire crews as well as our deputies encountered multiple explosions and were exposed to numerous toxic chemicals (some known and others unknown)."
He noted that the property has drawn nearly 70 calls for service from law enforcement, while his firefighters have been dispatched there over three dozen times in the last two years.
"All first responders are very aware of the dangers they face on a daily basis, but this situation could have been prevented," the fire chief said. "These types of events cost our organizations both human and material resources and reduce our ability to respond to other emergencies within our communities."
Thankfully, he noted, the morning of Oct. 10 was marked by low fire danger weather conditions; thus, firefighters contained the blaze with no loss of neighboring homes or of life, other than the stabbing victim, who another homeless person believed had started the fire.
"The El Paso County Fire Chiefs Council is very concerned that our next major county fire conflagration will start from another unregulated and unsafe homeless camp. Lives and homes will be lost, and then it will be too late," Bittle said. "The damage will be done and the lives of both our tax-paying and non-tax paying community members will be changed forever. All of this because of a normalization of deviance and a culture of complacency in a community that wasn’t willing to put forth the effort to do what was legally and morally right for everyone’s safety."
Regardless of why someone has become homeless, Bittle said, they shouldn't be excused from the rules, laws and codes designed to protect lives and property, such as camping rules, fire bans and the like.
"We don’t need another Waldo Canyon or Black Forest Fire," Bittle said. "And we definitely don't need raw sewage, flammable liquids, and motor oil polluting our streams and waterways because of apathy and negligence."
While fire chiefs don't have the legal authority or capacity to draft and enforce laws, county commissioners can do that, he said.
"This is not just about a single incident in Stratmoor Hills, but rather many incidents that are happening across our entire county every day and those larger potential incidents waiting to happen," he said.
Bittle then challenged commissioners to "take a proactive approach." He suggested a committee or task force be formed to find "respectful and innovative solutions" to assure the community's safety.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. told the fire chiefs their plea was heard and that "we all agree with you."
He also noted that at the time of the B Street blaze, the county "was trying to do the legal background" to put together a code enforcement case on the property at issue. Then, the fire started.
Other commissioners thanked the firefighters for their dedicated service and noted that often property owners' cooperation is needed to make strides to clean up property, but they didn't promise to form a committee or task force.
Commissioners also noted there are shelters where people experiencing homelessness can seek help and services.
Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf said the county has proposed a new line item in its 2023 budget of $150,000 for homeless camp cleanup.
County Administrator Bret Waters and County Attorney Kenny Hodges reported the property owner of the B Street site had been served a contempt citation.
"We are taking every legal mechanism that we have to take action on this," Waters said.
But Bittle would like to see more. "Without innovation and new legislation, we will continue to put our community in a situation where we might have a Marshall Fire. I think it's time to take the next step together."