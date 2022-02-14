Duncan Bremer, former El Paso County commissioner, has been accused of assaulting a fellow Republican during a Feb. 5 GOP Central Committee meeting at Vista Ridge High School, 6888 Black Forest Road.
It's not publicly known if the 78-year-old will be charged by municipal attorneys, but a police officer submitted a city charge of assault to city prosecutors, the police report says.
The incident occurred during a GOP redistricting meeting (as reported on here by the Colorado Times Recorder) which focused on an attempt to remove the El Paso County GOP's vice chair but doesn't mention Bremer's encounter with a female attending the meeting.
The meeting eventually devolved into "disrespect, rudeness, screaming when people didn't get their way," according to one statement given to a Colorado Springs Police officer.
The police report provides a glimpse into the goings-on of the local GOP, which has been divided over a variety of issues, most recently a new proposed policy that would allow party members to be "exiled," as the Times Recorder put it, from the GOP for not embracing the Republican Party platform.
The police report says the officer was dispatched to Fervent Church, 3337 N. Academy Blvd. on Feb. 6, the day after the meeting, to take a statement from the alleged victim, Bethany Graupner, 39.
Graupner, wife of Fervent Church's lead pastor, Garrett, told Officer Alexis Falcon that at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, she was leading a meeting "when a group ... being led by a man who she identified as Duncan Bremer took over the meeting and voted her out of the meeting."
She reported to the officer that she was told by a "ranking member," whom she identified as "Vicki" — Vickie Tonkins is the El Paso County GOP chairperson — "to collect the votes and not to let anyone take them," the police report says.
"... as she began to collect the votes, Duncan grabbed her right arm near the bicep area, and she told him, 'Ow, let me go, don't touch me.' Bethany said she tried to pull away when Duncan squeezed her arm tighter causing her pain," Officer Falcon wrote, noting she observed "nickel and quarter sized bruising" on her right bicep.
A witness, Amber Trusievitz, told the officer by phone she had attended the meeting.
"Amber informed me she was a participant in the meeting and had take a seat in the room," the report said. "She said that shortly after, a 'group of bullies,' tried taking over the meeting. She said that she saw Bethany in the front area, where a man who verbally identified himself to the crowd as Duncan Bremer began to try to grab ballots. She said that although she did not see Duncan grab Bethany, she heard Bethany say, 'don't touch me.' She said that she then heard Bethany gain yell 'don't touch me' as she exited."
The officer also received an emailed statement from another witness, Priscilla Myers, who says she submitted the statement at Graupner's request.
"As she tried to start the meeting, a gentleman rudely asked who are you? She told us her name and that she had been asked to run the meeting.... Tim Geithner [sic] [Geitner is a state House member from El Paso County] started handing out pieces of paper sharing about some legislation that he was working on. And then somebody else said that they nominated Duncan Bremer to chair and run the meeting. It seems like a lot of chaos....
"One gentleman loudly asked if he could start the meeting by praying. Bethany tried to answer 'no we need to get started we already prayed in the main assembly.' Some people got mad and left the room, some people started saying I don't know who you are or why you think you're running this meeting but this is not how we do it. Then Duncan Breemar [sic] started handing out all these pre-printed papers that talked about by-laws or something. And basically started bulldozing and taking over the meeting."
Graupner then closed her computer, gathered up paperwork and tried to leave, but then Myers heard her say "get your hands off me." She then headed toward the exit as people asked about her taking the ballots with her, which Graupner said she was told to do. One woman tried to stop her from leaving but she did leave.
"After she left Duncan Bremer a few other people who seemed to know exactly what they were doing took over the meeting," Myers' account said.
Myers then describes a confusing nomination process, a confrontation between a female attendee and Tonkins when she came to check on the meeting.
"You could tell that a vast majority of the room all knew each other and likely did this on a regular basis," Myers told the officer. "They all made it seem like nothing had happened and they were just doing what it's [sic] supposed to be done.
"But if that is the way things are supposed to be done I don't know why anybody would want to be involved in the process," her emailed statement said. "All that I saw was disrespect, rudeness, screaming when people didn't get their way and people trying to keep a young lady from doing what she was asked to do."
Yet another witness, Timothy Bennett, called the officer and recapped the meeting like this:
"He said there was a bunch of adults acting like children. He said he has never met Bethany or Duncan before. He told me that there was a lot of non-sense going on in the meeting, and observed Bethany sitting up front. He said he then saw Bethany collecting her tablet device and ballots that she had been directed to take with her. Timothy stated Duncan got up where Bethany was at, and saw Duncan grab Bethany by the arm, and heard Bethany say, 'get your hands off of me.'"
When the police report was filed, Bremer had yet to return the officer's phone call.
The maximum penalty that can be imposed in city court is a $2,500 fine and 189 days in jail.
The Indy reached out the Bremer, who served as a county commissioner from 1995 to 2003 and also is the father of U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer and the father-in-law of currently serving County Commissioner Cami Bremer. We will update if we hear from him. (Duncan Bremer ran for county treasurer in 2014 but lost in the primary; he also lost the primary election for the 5th Congressional District race in 2006.)
We also left a message for Graupner and invited Tonkins to comment as well.
The Indy is awaiting word from the city about whether a charge will be filed.
Circle back later for updates.