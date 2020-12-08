Kellyanne Conway, who resigned in August as President Donald Trump's counselor, will be appointed to serve on the Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors, a largely symbolic panel that normally makes few waves over how the Academy is run.
Politico.com was among the first to report the appointment.
News of the appointment triggered sharp criticism from Mikey Weinstein, an Academy grad who founded the Military Religious Freedom Foundation more than 15 years ago.
Noting the Academy's motto calls for cadets to not lie, cheat or steal, Weinstein blasted Conway as a "miserable wretch of a hideous human being" while serving the Trump administration.
Weinstein accused Conway of breaching the tenets of the military academy's code of honor, integrity, character and rectitude "on literally a daily basis."
From Weinstein's statement:
“On behalf of its over 71,000 U.S. armed forces Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, Cadet/Midshipmen, DoD civilian personnel and Veteran clients (hundreds of whom are among the Air Force Academy's cadets, staff and faculty), The Military Religious Freedom Foundation universally and comprehensively condemns, in the strongest and most strident magnitude of dissent humanly possible, the utterly repulsive appointment by the Caligula and Liar-in-Chief, Donald Trump, of Kellyanne Conway to the formerly prestigious United States Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.
"Conway absolutely epitomizes the exact antithesis of the Air Force Academy’s ... Cadet Honor Code.... She intentionally desecrates and defies veracity and verisimilitude as easily and consistently as she breathes, reflects light and circulates blood. She is an abysmal monster because she effusively and eagerly served, aided and abetted an abysmal monster."
Conway has defended Trump's use of racist language — examples here and here. So it's worth noting that soon Conway will sit on a board that oversees an institution being run for the first time by an African American, Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, who arrived earlier this year.
Retired Brig. Gen. Martin France, who taught at the Academy until a couple years ago, was surprised by the announcement. By email, he tells the Indy:
"In the last four years of almost daily WTFs from this administration, I have to admit this one really surprised me. I mean, it's not the end of the world and it's nothing compared to almost 300K dead from mismanaging a pandemic, but it's just crazy. She's been Chief Mendacity Officer to the most prodigious liar to ever hold public office and now she's going to be on the board that oversees my alma mater, where the primary core value is 'Integrity First' and there's an Honor Code? That's just beyond belief. That's like giving a thief the keys to the jewelry store. How can she comment on character programs except from negative experience?"
France also said fellow grads inundated him with words of shock and dismay. His chief question is: Why would she want the job? Speculating, France said, "Is it just for the two or three paid vacations to Colorado this gets her every year? Does she have a kid or relative that wants to attend USAFA?"
He said he hopes President-elect Joe Biden corrects this Board of Visitors choice (and last week's appointment of Heidi Stirrup, deputy assistant secretary for policy) and puts in qualified people who care about the Academy.