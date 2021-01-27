Two philanthropic organizations have launched a planning effort to overhaul the Fountain Creek corridor that extends roughly seven miles through the city of Colorado Springs.
The efforts could result in development of new recreational opportunities, along with stormwater controls and neighborhood enhancements.
The Greenway Foundation in Denver and NES Inc. in Colorado Springs on Jan. 26 announced the start of the Fountain Creek Watershed Vision and Implementation Plan (FCWVIP), which is funded by Lyda Hill Philanthropies. Lyda Hill is a frequent donor to community amenities, including the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.
Chris Lieber of NES Inc. declined to disclose the amount of the grant, but acknowledged it covers the planning process and not the construction and development of whatever improvements are recommended as a result of the planning effort.
From a news release: "A primary goal of the FCWVIP will be the creation of a Plan that respects the Colorado Springs community’s values and history, responds to infrastructure needs, improves the health of riparian ecosystems, enhances parks, trails and open spaces, and leverages economic development opportunities. Over the past several decades, numerous plans and individual projects have been identified along the watershed by local agencies and organizations who are vested in the future of the watershed. The FCWVIP will build upon these past planning efforts and identify specific priority projects for actual implementation."
In an interview, Lieber, former manager of the city’s Trails, Open Space and Parks Program, says all of those individual efforts should be folded into one master plan.
"It’s an opportunity to think big," he says. "There’s been a lot of good planning that's taken place over decades, really, from a recreation perspective, for stormwater plans. The Nature Conservancy has done studies. Those have looked at pieces [of the corridor]. This would aggregate good ideas into a bigger vision."
The project will include ideas for the area that extends from the north edge of Monument Park to the south tip of downtown near Tejon Street and Dorchester Park.
Agencies that could possibly come into play include the city's Parks Department and Economic Development Department, Colorado Springs Utilities (Drake Power Plant, near the creek, is to be decommissioned within the next few years), Colorado Division of Wildlife, FEMA and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
Another key player will be the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District, formed in 2009 to study and improve the creek's channel to reduce erosion and improve water quality.
"How can we aggregate all of that and put this together in a way that’s exciting, bold, and visionary?" Lieber asks.
Denver has developed the South Platte River corridor, and Pueblo overhauled the Arkansas River through the city into the Riverwalk. So this undertaking could mirror those efforts in some ways, Lieber says.
He says a series of public meetings are planned, dates and times to be announced later, to gather residents' ideas.
The planning process will span a year, he says.
Besides the Greenway Foundation and NES, other consultants involved with the project include Wenk Associates, Capitol Representatives, ECI Site Construction Management and Courtney Benson.
Project direction will be provided by Dolly Wong Kast, former City Councilor Jan Martin and Pam Shockley-Zalabak, former chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, representing Lyda Hill Philanthropies.