Four Republicans want to succeed El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, according to filings with the Secretary of State's Office.
Seeking the GOP nomination are newly named Undersheriff Joe Roybal; Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Steve Noblitt; security company owner Karl Dent, whose website says he has extensive background in military security and law enforcement; and Greg Maxwell, a reserve officer with the Sheriff's Office, who also works a private security gig.
Roybal, promoted from commander to undersheriff on Aug. 20, has worked with the Sheriff's Office for more than 25 years. A native of El Paso County, he serves as vice president of the Pikes Peak Firearms Coalition.
Elder is serving his second term and is barred by term limits from seeking a third term. He's already endorsed his undersheriff, saying on Roybal's campaign website, "I've been asked a number of times in the past month or so who I support as the next Sheriff of El Paso County and I want to make it clear that I fully support and endorse Joe Roybal in his effort to become the 29th Sheriff. Please join me in supporting Joe Roybal in his efforts to become elected in the 2022 election."
Roybal also has landed endorsements from four of five county commissioners and numerous other elected officials and community leaders, in addition to many sheriff's deputies and officers.
Dent says on his website he has more than 15 years of experience in the military and law enforcement. He now owns Rocky Mountain Protective Service. Read more here. Dent also notes he's seeking a doctoral degree from the evangelical Liberty University School of Law, which shares a close affiliation with Liberty Counsel. The Southern Poverty Law Center says Liberty Counsel advocates for "anti-LGBT discrimination under the guise of religious liberty," and the group has raised a ruckus over masks and vaccines, battling against both amid growing COVID-19 infections.
Maxwell used to run a construction company and joined the Sheriff's Office in 2002 as a chaplain. He later became a reserve officer and was hired as a full-time lieutenant in 2015. He now serves as director of security at The Broadmoor hotel.
Noblitt is a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department. His campaign hasn't set up a website yet. His LinkedIn page says he's worked as a homicide detective and motorcycle cop, among other assignments, with the CSPD.
The first campaign contribution reports are due to be filed Nov. 1.
In Teller County, Republican incumbent Jason Mikesell is seeking his second full term. The Indy featured Mikesell last year in a report about his side business.