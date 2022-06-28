In early returns in what appeared to be a light voter turnout election, the fringe candidates of the El Paso County Republican Party were taking a beating from more moderate and experienced office holders:
Dr. Leon Kelly was creaming Rae Ann Weber in the coroner race by a margin of 70 to 30.
Assessor Steve Schleiker was trouncing Peter Lupia in the clerk and recorder race by only a slightly smaller margin.
Joe Roybal was dismissing two challengers in the sheriff's race.
County commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer were soundly dispatching their challengers as well.
In the treasurer's race, Clerk & Recorder Chuck Broerman was beating Gina Trivelli, a long time officer in the treasurer's office. The seat is open due to Mark Lowderman being term limited.
Heidi Ganahl was defeating Greg Lopez in the Republican primary for governor.
Democrat incumbent Gov. Jared Polis had no primary challenger.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is likely to face Republican Pam Anderson in the general election, as Anderson was outpolling Tina Peters 45 to 25, with Mike O'Donnell with 29 percent. Peters is under indictment for breaching security in elections in her role as clerk and recorder in Mesa County.
In federal races, the Republican primary for U.S. Senate saw businessman Joe O'Dea outpolling State Rep. Ron Hanks by a 57-43 margin in early counts. O'Dea claimed victory just before 8 p.m.
Hanks was at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 and embraces the falsehood that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. O'Dea had been targeted by Democratic political committees as a waffler who had previously supported Democratic candidates and donated to their campaigns. Political observers said those efforts were designed to push Hanks over the finish line, because Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet would have a better chance of holding onto his seat against a fringe candidate like Hanks. Bennet had no primary opponent.
Doug Lamborn was beating back a challenge from state Rep. Dave Williams in Congressional District 5 where Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton had fallen well behind. Lamborn was drawing about 50 percent to Williams' 31 percent.
Longtime incumbent Rep. Diana Degette was winning the Democratic primary handily in District 1, while Ken Buck was easily defeating challenger Robert Lewis in District 4.
The only other primaries for congress in Colorado were in District 3.
There, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Rifle, was beating her party rival Don Coram by a 63-37 percent margin. Boebert, who told a church crowd recently that she opposes the separation of church a state, has been targeted for her outlandish behavior, statements and associations, including her shouting at President Biden during his state of the union address with another firebrand, Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia.
On the Democratic side, Adam Frisch was edging out Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, while Alex Walker lagged behind.
More locally, in Senate District 11, Rep. Tony Exum was defeating City Councilor Yolanda Avila by a margin of 55 to 45.
In House District 14, Rose Pugliese was leading Joe Woyte. In House 17, Regina English was defeating Mischa Smith. Notably, Mary Bradfield was trouncing Karl Dent Sr. in a race that was marked by chaos and at one point didn't even include incumbent Bradfield. She was later added after an earlier county assembly count was determined to have been in error.
See El Paso County results here.
See statewide results here.