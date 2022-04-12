Several members of Colorado's congressional delegation issued a statement regarding the draft report from the Government Accountability Office that suggests Colorado Springs will lose out to Huntsville, Alabama, for Space Command's headquarters.
That decision, to move Space Command to Huntsville, was made just before former President Donald Trump left office in January 2021, after Alabama lawmakers supported Trump's "big lie" that he won the 2020 presidential election instead of Joe Biden. Trump himself months later said he alone made the decision.
Local officials and some Congressmembers have cried foul over Trump's decision, saying politics, not logistics and financial considerations, dictated the decision.
Today, Congressmen Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow and Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper issued a statement after a private briefing on the GAO's findings.
The statement:
“We have said before that the U.S. Space Command basing decision was the result of a flawed and untested process that lacked transparency and neglected key national security and cost considerations. After reviewing the draft GAO report, we are even more concerned about the questionable decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.
“Putin’s war on Ukraine and China’s space expansion underscores the need for U.S. Space Command to reach full operational capability as soon as possible. We cannot afford any operational disruptions or delays to the mission currently being conducted at Peterson Space Force Base, which is why U.S. Space Command must remain in Colorado.
“We will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to urge the Biden Administration to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson. Colorado Springs is the best and only home for U.S. Space Command. We look forward to the report’s public release in the near future.”