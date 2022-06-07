State Rep. David Williams, seeking to deny Doug Lamborn a ninth term in Congress, said in a news release he will file a complaint with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office alleging Lamborn violated a law that bars candidates from making false statements about their opponents.
While Williams didn't include a copy of the ad in his release, the Indy located a 30-second video that says:
"Dave Williams: Fired by President Trump's Colorado campaign. And Dave Williams introduced a bill to divert dollars from traffic violations away from local police, instead of helping law enforcement keep us safe, the funds that go to pro abortion groups like Planned Parenthood include support of defund police groups like Black Lives Matter. Dave Williams. Fired by President Trump. Against Law enforcement. Just not a conservative."
At the end of the ad, Lamborn says he approved the message.
Williams said in a release issued June 7 he would file a complaint alleging Lamborn broke two laws: One that makes it a misdemeanor for a candidate to knowingly make false statements about their opponents, and another that's also a misdemeanor that bars candidates who "recklessly make false statements about their opponents."
Williams said in the release, "Knowing that his campaign is failing, Doug Lamborn spent tens of thousands of dollars to broadcast an outrageous and wildly fallacious attack ad on television against Rep. Williams that tries to deflect from Lamborn's failed record and numerous House Ethics Committee investigations."
He also noted Lamborn is facing an ethics investigation; then, he said, "it's no surprise he would bald-face lie about my pro-life record and steadfast support for Trump to cover his own tracks on funding Planned Parenthood, [critical race theory] and betraying President Trump himself."
Lamborn has been vocal in criticizing Trump's decision to move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
Williams further noted his wife "expressed her shock" that Lamborn, "a self-described Christian, would stoop so low." The Williams release cited a "recent personal tragedy that their family is still recovering from" and quoted Williams' wife, Emily, saying the couple had suffered "multiple miscarriages."
Williams also said he would send "cease and desist" notices to the TV and radio stations running the ad.
"We intend to have these false ads taken down and for Lamborn to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," James Cook, an attorney working on Williams' campaign, said in the release.
The ad against Williams didn't explain the basis for accusing him of backing a bill that ultimately allegedly sent money to the accounts of Planned Parenthood and Black Lives Matter.
It's not the first time Lamborn has been called out for bad campaign behavior. Former Rep. Joel Hefley accused him of being "sleazy."
Williams and Lamborn square off in the June 28 primary. Because Congressional District 5, which covers most of El Paso County, has a Republican advantage, it's likely whomever wins the primary will win the seat in November.
The Indy reached out to Lamborn and hasn't heard back. We also asked the DA's Office to confirm receipt of a criminal complaint and asked if the office intended to launch an investigation. Check back for updates.