Controversial conspiracy theorist, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, drew more than 400 people to the El Paso County Republican Party's Aug. 6 Lincoln Day Dinner, the party said in a news release.
The release said Greene provided "Unvarnished Tales from D.C." and "brought the crowd on a tour of deep-state chicanery in the halls of congress."
"It's not the ‘delta’ [COVID-19] variant we should be concerned with, but the ‘midterm-election’ variant...,” she said, according to the release.
Read about the event and Greene here.
The release said the dinner, held at the Hotel Eleganté, "was a big success — and a reminder that 'America First' is alive and well in Colorado."
El Paso County voted for Trump in 2016 by 56.2 percent and again in 2020 by 53.5 percent and is one of the biggest GOP strongholds in the nation, though the party holds minorities in both legislative houses and doesn't control a single statewide elected office.
But the release failed to report money raised from the dinner and a silent auction and there was no immediate response to the Indy's question about that.
"Prior to the dinner, Greene had a private sit-down with close to 100 VIPs, and a pre-dinner question-and-answer session over hors d’oeuvers," the release said. "The main event was opened with a prayer by Pastor Todd Hudnall and was followed by the posting of the colors (led by the Colorado Springs Police Honor Guard). The opening concluded with the entire room reciting America’s National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance."
(The Police Department reports the Honor Guard appears at no cost on request.)
"Dozens of local businesses contributed to the evening’s silent and live auctions. Vickie Tonkins (El Paso GOP Chairman) commented that about half of the people in attendance were doing so for the first time, and she thanked those who stood by on the waiting list, which numbered almost 100 by game-day. She pointedly mentioned her appreciation of all those who helped put the event together," according to the release.