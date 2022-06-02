A government watchdog agency says the process used for the basing decision for Space Command, which resulted in then-President Donald Trump choosing Huntsville, Alabama, over Colorado Springs' Peterson Space Force Base, "did not substantially meet 3 of these 4 characteristics, leading to significant shortfalls in its transparency and credibility."
Colorado's Congressional delegation immediately issued a release saying the "basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations."
The Government Accountability Office assessed the Air Force’s process against 21 Analysis of Alternatives (AOA) best practices, which are grouped into four characteristics of a high-quality AOA process — comprehensive, well-documented, unbiased, and credible. More on this later.
"Air Force officials told GAO they did not use the AOA best practices because the practices were not required or relevant to basing decisions," the GAO wrote in its report, found here. "However, GAO believes that the AOA best practices are relevant and, if effectively implemented, can help substantiate such basing decisions, increase transparency, and avoid the presence or appearance of bias."
Reps. Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper issued a joint statement about the GAO report.
“Over the past year, we’ve repeatedly raised concerns that the previous administration used a flawed, untested, and inconsistent process to select a location for U.S. Space Command. The reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General both confirm that the basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations.
“We now know that in a White House meeting in January 2021, senior military leadership recommended Colorado Springs as the preferred location for Space Command due to the unique ability of Peterson Space Force Base to reach Full Operational Capability significantly faster than any other potential location, and at a significantly lower cost. However, following this meeting a different location was announced as the selection, and justified with inconsistent documentation and unclear reasoning.
“We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible. Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions.
“With the investigations now complete, the shortcomings of the Space Command basing process are fully available to the Biden Administration. We urge them to review the reports’ findings, and make a decision in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that prioritizes our national security and mission in space.
“The American people must be able to trust that this decision is objective and provides for our national security and leadership in space. Peterson remains the only and best home for U.S. Space Command.”
GAO reported that the Air Force's revised process "fully or substantially" met 7 of 21 Analysis of Alternatives (AOA) best practices it assessed. These best practices are grouped into four characteristics of a high-quality AOA process. GAO found that the revised process did not fully or substantially meet 3 of 4 characteristics in this way:
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers issued this statement:
“The GAO report today confirmed what we have stated throughout - that the process that recommended moving Space Command out of Colorado Springs was vastly flawed. Citing ‘shortfalls in transparency and credibility,’ the report specifically gave low scores in three of the four assessment categories covering documentation, credibility, and bias. It’s difficult to imagine a more condemnatory characterization of the process.
"These deficits should not and cannot be accepted by the American people, especially on this critical matter of national security. The report is consistent with the earlier DOD report in confirming that our nation’s top national security advisors recommended Colorado Springs as the most appropriate location for Space Command due to our ability to reach full operational capability quicker than any other location and the unreasonable and unnecessary cost of moving the command.
"Now that we have the full and consistent findings of both reports, we look to the Biden Administration to do the right thing in the interest of national security and confirm Colorado Springs as the permanent home for U.S. Space Command.”
Peterson has been designated as the provisional headquarters of Space Command until a move can be made, which is dependent on findings of an environmental impact study. The move will cost billions of dollars, and Colorado's Congressional delegation has argued that the money and time required could put the nation's space operations at risk.
While the GAO recommended the Air Force develop guidance for future strategic basing decisions that is consistent with GAO's AOA best practices, and determine the basing actions to which it should apply, it did not weigh in on whether the Space Command siting decision should be rescinded, revisited or repeated. The Air Force neither agreed nor disagreed with the GAO's finding.