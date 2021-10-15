A small band of people sounded the alarm over climate change on the steps of City Hall on Oct. 15, campaigning for a more earth-friendly strategy worldwide by starting at the community level.
GreenFaith advocates said it's time to realize that saving the planet means all nations working toward the goal of halting global warming, the extinction of species and the fouling of clean air and clean water.
Pastors from several churches and faith communities said there's no time left to rescue Mother Earth.
"If the United States and other wealthy nations don't show up for a radical climate shift, then we aren't going to make it," said Sarah Hautzinger, a widely published ethnographer and political anthropologist at Colorado College.
The rally was timed ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, slated to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Church bells will peal out a warning at noon on Oct. 17 for two minutes as a reminder there's no time to waste. The first minute represents what's already been accomplished and the second is dedicated to fortifying people for the work that lies ahead.
The idea behind the rally was to mobilize people of faith to call attention to the withering planet whose health is undercut by carbon emissions and other pollutants.
Asked why he chose to attend, local architect David Armstrong said, "I'm a grandfather."
Hautzinger said, "If the city can close the Martin Drake [coal-fired] Plant ahead of schedule — it's good economics, it's good sense — we can do anything."
State Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, said it's a scientific fact that the earth is suffering from man-made environmental damage.
"I still believe, you still believe we need to continue this battle ... and we need to get the children involved. We need to give them something that's sustainable," he said. "This is a fight we cannot lose."
Jordan Bennett, director of transformational programs at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, said she grew up in Black Forest where she came to realize that all things are connected. "There's not one thing that's separate from anything else," she said.
Quoting New Testament scripture, at John 10:10, she said, "I [Jesus Christ] have come that they may have life, and have it to the full."
Life abundant, she says, is not smog-choked skies and dirty water.
Shaunti Lally, with the Earth Church in Manitou Springs, held his dog, Little Bear, as he noted that indigenous peoples recognized "their inherent unity as connecting to the natural environment."
"The solutions seem to me as clear as the problems are," Lally said. "Mankind is not separate from the natural world. "Eden didn't stop being Eden. It's still a sacred garden that feeds us and nurtures us. It's time we start doing things differently. Doing something begins with circles like this."
Holding signs saying "Climate Care, Climate Justice Now" and "Our Faith is Stronger than Big Oil," attendees took part in what could be described as a group meditation. They took deep breaths together and hummed certain vowel tones said to symbolize safety, love and solidarity.
Another speaker, cited Psalm 24, which includes the passage, "The earth is the Lord's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein."
"My prayer is we go from this place and people hear our voices and see the need for change," she said.
Goals of GreenFaith are to advocate locally and nationally for more green infrastructure and transportation; switch to plant-based diets and push for closure of coal plants along the Front Range.
Visit GreenFaith's Facebook page to learn more.