A small group of citizens says it's time to start thinking about recalling Colorado Springs School District 11 board member Al Loma, elected last November with two other conservatives. Now, conservatives hold a majority of board seats as they join conservative Jason Jorgenson.
In an email to board members and others, Christopher Wright, a D11 constituent who doesn't have school children attending D11 schools, asked Loma to resign.
"Aside from spreading dangerous disinformation, he is publicly and proudly racist," the email from Wright said. "He is a danger to our children and community and needs to vacate his seat. Failing his immediate resignation, I will be submitting recall paperwork on May 1st. Unfortunately he must hold his seat for 6 months before the process can be started, thus the delay in his recall. I will be organizing protests outside his church every Sunday morning and Wednesday night until he resigns or until the recall has been finalized."
One such protest took place on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Victory Outreach Church in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. It drew five people.
Loma responded to the email, saying, "We welcome all people to visit VO church. God is good. If you can't make it in person, you can watch us on our YouTube page or go to www.vocolorado.org."
Referring to an interview Loma granted to KRDO, Wright says Loma denied he was being racist when he said he wanted to "gangster slap" a parent and called the man "thuggish," which Wright said is "another racial epithet."
Loma then sent an email saying, "I am pleased that the News story shows a white guy calling a Native American/Mexican a racist. That is classic irony. It also clears up that I never said anything to a parent. I had a private conversation with the Superintendent who within hours released our conversation. Why? I have no idea. Nonetheless, I send my blessings to all."
Loma then posted an article to this Facebook page that discusses how a gay man "traded his gay lifestyle for a fulfilling new identity in Jesus Christ."
Asked about the claims he's bigoted, Loma tells the Indy via email, "You will report what you want to report and I thank you. I will trust my Lord and Savior in the person of the Holy Spirit to deal with all false attacks. Prayerfully, that does not include you."
Sandra Bankes, another newly elected conservative board member, responded to Wright thanking him for "engaging the Board with your position and future intent. Your comments fully express your sentiments on the current actions of one of the Board’s members. There is a process the Board is following in meeting the actions you describe. The Board is committed to addressing its many challenges and achieve its goals of improving student academic outcomes, maintaining a positive workplace culture, and restoring trust/transparency in the district."
Meantime, another citizen, Lauren Walker, wrote to Mayor John Suthers and City Council members to express "serious concerns related to hateful rhetoric that is being used by School Board Members within the community."
She said Loma had threatened violence (the gangster slap comment) against a D11 citizen who spoke at a meeting; he referred to Black men as dogs; he said he would bring his "own security" to the D11 "family listening tour" and posted a "racially insensitive" meme on social media which he said referred to "Black privilege."
She also noted that Jorgenson "posted a transphobic meme" to social media. She was referring to this:
The post was shared on Neighbors for Education, a group that recently formed to get involved in local education issues in response to conservatives becoming majorities in several local school boards. (Jorgenson has had content removed from his FB page for being inaccurate, namely a post that claimed President Biden didn't win the election. Jorgenson is a believer in the "big lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to his FB content.)
Walker said the two board members are "staining not only our school district, but our city" and urged city officials to "stand up against these statements and speak out publicly against using an elected position to spread hate."
Jorgenson didn't respond to the Indy's request for comment but we will update when we hear from him.
Wright says he plans to stage protests outside Loma's church every Wednesday night and Sunday.
Wright tells the Indy that while he doesn't have children attending D11 schools, "Doing the right thing when it doesn't involve you is what our county needs."