The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, one of the most politically powerful organizations in local matters, issued endorsements in the City Council race that will be decided in the April 6 city election.
Oddly, the HBA didn't endorse anyone in the southeast District 4, one of the most economically challenged areas of the city and one of the most diverse. Yolanda Avila is vying for a second term against Regina English.
While some new construction is taking place in District 4, it can't compare to the northeast and east parts of the city where construction is proceeding at a maddening pace, including residential and commercial.
HBA's choices:
District 1: Jim Mason
District 2: David Geislinger
District 3: Richard Skorman
District 5: Nancy Henjum
District 6: Mike O'Malley
Asked why the organization skipped District 4, the HBA said via email, "After interviewing both candidates, reviewing their responses to our questionnaire, and considering the incumbent’s decisions on the council, we believe that their positions are not consistent with the HBA’s stances on several key issues impacting our industry."
"We believe that this election will shape the City of Colorado Springs for years to come and impact the hundreds of small businesses and thousands of employees that make up our membership," Kyle Campbell, chair of the CSHBA Political Action Committee (PAC), said in a release.
"With our industry's focus on building attainable housing to meet our City's needs, we believe it's critical to have City Council members who understand what it takes to effectively work with our members and keep our City moving forward," he said.
The endorsements emerged from meeting with the candidates and reviewing their answers to questionnaires and their positions on housing issues.
The HBA's nod usually comes with thousands of dollars in campaign finance donations. So far the PAC hasn't filed a campaign finance report. The next reports are due March 1 for the period Feb. 11 to 24.
The HBA also endorsed the city's only ballot measure, which seeks voter permission to abolish the 30-word limit on ballot titles for tax and bond debt questions.
