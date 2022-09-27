The city wants your thoughts on how to design and develop Coleman Community Park, and you can share ideas at a public meeting Thursday.
The meeting will be held in the second floor library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School, 7005 Carefree Circle North.
Coleman Park covers about 70 acres in the vicinity of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road in the city's Northeast. The site is mostly undeveloped and lies near UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team.
The city's been working on putting land together for the park for more than 20 years.
Thursday's meeting is the second in a series of at least three planned community forums that will lead to the drafting of a master plan for the park.
Focus areas already determined by the city include creating an active sports hub, integrating Sand Creek and nature, and community park amenities, the city said in a news release. It is expected that the park will be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia community parks, with sports fields and a playground.
Besides taking public comments, city officials will share results from the first online survey. The second survey will begin at the community meeting.